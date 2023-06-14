Golf Digest Expert U.S. Open Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets

The 2023 U.S. Open is set to tee off on Thursday morning at the Los Angeles Country Club. The event will bring together the world’s top players, who will compete on the North Course for the prestigious Claret Jug. As the third major championship of the year, Golf Digest experts are now unveiling their predictions for the 2023 U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are receiving significant support from many experts. Meanwhile, other analysts have delved into detailed statistics and considered players’ previous experiences on the course to back contenders such as Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

2023 U.S. Open picks.

Jon Rahm (+1000)

Three of the six Golf Digest experts, including Pat Mayo, the Anonymous Caddie, and Brandon Gdula, are backing Jon Rahm this weekend at the 2023 U.S. Open.

According to these experts, most of the attention has been focused on Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy, while Rahm’s issues on the course have gone unnoticed. However, Rahm has been consistently performing throughout the season, having already won four times in 2023, including the 2023 Masters. He has gained an average of 8.8 strokes on approach in four out of his last seven starts, and he has only lost strokes off the tee twice since 2019.

In addition, Rahm has shown dominance in California throughout his entire career, and the Los Angeles Country Club is a perfect fit for his game. In eight out of his last 14 events, Rahm has gained at least 3.6 strokes on the field. Golf Digest considers Rahm a must-play, with odds of +1000.

Patrick Cantlay (+1700)

Andy Lack, an analyst on RickRunGood.com, is backing Patrick Cantlay. Despite never having won a major championship, Cantlay has an impressive track record. However, he has struggled in contention and closing out for the big win.

Nevertheless, Cantlay has proven himself as a winner, boasting eight PGA Tour victories, five of which came against strong fields. He has also demonstrated consistency in major championships, with 12 top-25 finishes in 25 major starts. Returning to Los Angeles Country Club, where he has previously found success, Cantlay is determined to make a significant statement. During his time at UCLA, Cantlay even achieved a remarkable score of 62 in the Pac-12 Championships at LACC.

Xander Schauffle (+1800)

According to Rick Gehman, the founder of RickRunGood.com, Xander Schauffele is the player to watch this weekend. The Los Angeles Country Club presents a challenging course that will require exceptional ball-striking skills, particularly in navigating difficult approaches that are influenced by the tee shot placement. Precision will be crucial for the field competing in Los Angeles.

Schauffele’s game is well-suited for the Los Angeles Country Club Course. In his last five tournaments, he has gained an impressive 33.58 strokes, establishing himself as one of the world’s top ball strikers.

In addition, Schauffele is an exceptional golfer with a strong short game. Despite not having won a major championship yet, he has achieved five consecutive top-18 finishes, demonstrating his consistency and positioning himself on the brink of securing the biggest victory of his career.

Jordan Spieth (+2500)

Two experts from Golf Digest are endorsing Jordan Spieth for this weekend’s tournament. Despite having dealt with a wrist injury earlier this year, Spieth has made a remarkable comeback, achieving a T-5 finish at the Memorial and a T-29 finish at the PGA Championship.

Spieth has always been recognized as one of the most inventive shotmakers in the field. With the upcoming event taking place at the Los Angeles Country Club, known for favoring shotmaking skills, Spieth is undoubtedly the top choice.

