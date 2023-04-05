Golf Digest Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

The Golf Digest experts have released their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters, including two golfers with +2500 odds or better to win a Green Jacket. Find the Golf Digest Masters picks and predictions below.

Jon Rahm (+1000) has been in a bit of a funk of late but that didn’t stop the Golf Digest experts from picking him to win his first Green Jacket. Steve Hennessey and Chris Powers made some bolder selections, choosing Cameron Smith (+2700) and Xander Shauffele, respectively.

At +1000, bettors are getting some added value on Rahm compared to the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

According to Andy Lack, “Rahm rates out as the number one player in the field by numbers this week, inching out Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy despite falling behind them on the odds board.”

With Rahm set to rebound from a few lackluster performances, look for him to break out his A-game at Augusta National.

Golf Digest expert Chris Powers isn’t afraid to take sleeper picks with longshot odds and that’s exactly what he’s done for the 2023 Masters. Powers hit Tony Finau at 16-1 in Houston last year, so he’s cashed in on these types of bets before.

This year, the Golf Digest expert will be betting on Xander Schauffele at +2500.

According to Powers, “You don’t want to peak in February. Schauffele’s numbers are very solid and we know he has excellent history here. It’s time.”

Golf Digest expert Steve Hennessey hit Chris Kirk at 30-1 in the Honda Classic last year, so he knows a thing or two about picking longshots.

This time, he’s doubled down with an even more lucrative selection. At +2500, Hennessey sees value in Cameron Smith, who comes into the 2023 Masters tied for the most birdies or better over the last three years at the tournament.

Despite Smith’s improving play at Augusta National, fellow writer Chris Powers disagrees with the pick, claiming that fans might be overreacting to his performance at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

“People will see the run to the Elite Eight at the Match Play and say that he’s rounding into form,” said Powers. “I’ll contend that his draw was very favorable. Outside of that, he hasn’t had a finish better than T-19 since his T-10 in Phoenix. He’ll get a green jacket eventually, but I think it’s asking a lot for him to win this year.”

Still, at +2700 odds, it’s hard to go wrong with one of the world’s top golfers, especially when he might have a chip on his shoulder following his departure to LIV Golf.

