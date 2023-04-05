Golf News and Rumors

Golf Digest Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
4 min read
Find the Golf Digest expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Masters, along with their best bets to win at Augusta National

The Golf Digest experts have released their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters, including two golfers with +2500 odds or better to win a Green Jacket. Find the Golf Digest Masters picks and predictions below.

The Golf Digest experts have made their picks for the 2023 Masters.

Jon Rahm (+1000) has been in a bit of a funk of late but that didn’t stop the Golf Digest experts from picking him to win his first Green Jacket. Steve Hennessey and Chris Powers made some bolder selections, choosing Cameron Smith (+2700) and Xander Shauffele, respectively.

Below, we’ve compiled the Masters 2023 picks from the Golf Digest experts.

Best Golf Betting Sites For Masters2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

Jon Rahm (+1000)

John Rahm was among the most popular selections to win the Masters among the Golf Digest writers.

At +1000, bettors are getting some added value on Rahm compared to the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

According to Andy Lack, “Rahm rates out as the number one player in the field by numbers this week, inching out Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy despite falling behind them on the odds board.”

With Rahm set to rebound from a few lackluster performances, look for him to break out his A-game at Augusta National.

Bet on Jon Rahm (+1000)

Xander Shauffele (+2500)

Golf Digest expert Chris Powers isn’t afraid to take sleeper picks with longshot odds and that’s exactly what he’s done for the 2023 Masters. Powers hit Tony Finau at 16-1 in Houston last year, so he’s cashed in on these types of bets before.

This year, the Golf Digest expert will be betting on Xander Schauffele at +2500.

According to Powers, “You don’t want to peak in February. Schauffele’s numbers are very solid and we know he has excellent history here. It’s time.”

Bet on Xander Shauffele (+2500)

Cameron Smith (+2700)

Golf Digest expert Steve Hennessey hit Chris Kirk at 30-1 in the Honda Classic last year, so he knows a thing or two about picking longshots.

This time, he’s doubled down with an even more lucrative selection. At +2500, Hennessey sees value in Cameron Smith, who comes into the 2023 Masters tied for the most birdies or better over the last three years at the tournament.

Despite Smith’s improving play at Augusta National, fellow writer Chris Powers disagrees with the pick, claiming that fans might be overreacting to his performance at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

“People will see the run to the Elite Eight at the Match Play and say that he’s rounding into form,” said Powers. “I’ll contend that his draw was very favorable. Outside of that, he hasn’t had a finish better than T-19 since his T-10 in Phoenix. He’ll get a green jacket eventually, but I think it’s asking a lot for him to win this year.”

Still, at +2700 odds, it’s hard to go wrong with one of the world’s top golfers, especially when he might have a chip on his shoulder following his departure to LIV Golf.

Bet on Cameron Smith (+2700)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023 Stats: Best Career Score Under Par and Most Birdies At Augusta National

Masters 2023 Stats: Best Career Score Under Par and Most Birdies At Augusta National

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9min
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Winner’s Share Set At $2.7M
Masters 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Winner’s Share Set At $2.7M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16min
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023- Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Masters 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
Golf News and Rumors
How to Bet on the Masters in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
Masters 2023: Tiger Woods Talks And Concessions Prices Top Tuesday’s News From Augusta National
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023 Official Field, Invitees, & Tournament Participants
Masters 2023 Official Field, Invitees, & Tournament Participants
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Smylie Kauffman’s Golf Commentary To Bring Player’s Perspective To 2023 Masters
Smylie Kaufman’s Golf Commentary To Bring Player’s Perspective To 2023 Masters
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023: Which LIV Golfers are playing at Augusta National?
Masters 2023: Which LIV Golfers are playing at Augusta National?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top