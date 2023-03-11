Golf News and Rumors

Golf Fan Helps Jordan Spieth Make 2023 Players Championship Cut

Gia Nguyen
Golf Fan Helps Jordan Spieth Make 2023 Players Championship Cut

Jordan Spieth was in danger of missing the cut on Friday after a weak start at the Players Championship. On his final hole of the day, Spieth was sitting 2 over par and was well outside the cut line.

Spieth had one final shot to save his weekend, and on the 9th, he blocked one hard that appeared to be going straight for the water. But by the grace of the Golf Gods, he hit a fan instead and the ball bounced back on the fairway saving his weekend. Spieth used it to his advantage making an eagle putting him even on the tournament and guaranteeing himself a spot to contend this weekend at the Players Championship.

Spieth On The Verge Of Missing The Cut

While play has been suspended due to rain at TPC Sawgrass, there’s a chance those 2 over may still make the cut. However, anyone sitting even or at least one over par is definitely playing for a share of the $25 million purse. That means thanks to the unlucky fan that was struck by the ball, Spieth will be playing this weekend.

After his round was over, Spieth was asked about his final hole. While he admitted that he generally feels bad when he hits a fan, but this time, it saved his tournament.

“A lot of times, I kind of feel bad about that and don’t focus on the next shot, but I hit a 3-wood exactly where I wanted to and hit a chip exactly where I wanted to, so I’m very happy about rebounding from that. But yeah, I didn’t see it, but when I struck it, I was like, ‘That’s out of play.’ Then all of a sudden they were like Joe, Max’s caddie, said it got a huge kick, it’s in the fairway. I don’t know what it can hit off of over there except for a person.

“I got an extremely lucky break on 9 or I wouldn’t be playing the weekend,” said Spieth. “Trying to get that guy’s information and see literally whatever he wants this weekend because everything from here on out is because it hit him” Spieth said.

Despite having a chance to contend, the top online sportsbooks still have Spieth as a longshot to win the 2023 Players Championship. Heading into Saturday, Spieth has +12500 odds to win and is currently sitting seven strokes behind the lead with the second round not even finished.

Spieth will have his work cut out for him but at least he will still be guaranteed some money from the biggest purse on the PGA Tour this season.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
