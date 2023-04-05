Golf Magazine experts have released their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters. Returning champs include Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, and Bubba Watson. Check out the Golf Magazine picks and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy (+750) is the favorite to win this year’s Masters. Though, golf experts are mixed at the moment. Experts Josh Sens and Connor Federico are predicting Cam Smith (+2000) will win the tournament.

Additionally, Nick Dimengo and Dyland Dethier are picking Xander Schauffele (+2500) to come out on top. Schauffele came close in 2019. Golf Magazine predictions are below.

Golf Magazine Expert Picks And Predictions For The 2023 Masters

Golf Magazine experts Josh Sens, Connor Federico, Nick Dimengo, Dyland Dethier, and Nick Piastowski provided their explanations below. While Rory McIlroy (+750) is the No. 1 favorite to win the 2023 Masters Tournament, these analysts are thinking outside the box on this one. Cam Smith (+2000), Xander Schauffele (+775), and Brooks Koepka (+4000) are their main focus.

Moreover, Josh Sens and Connor Federico are sticking with Cam Smith to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. “The arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward entertaining stories,” said Sens. “Since joining LIV, Smith has vanished into a media vortex. But nothing suggests he’s not the same player who has looked very much at home at Augusta. Primed to win, even.”

Federico agrees with Sens’ assessment. “Picking golf’s most recent major champion feels like a safe bet to perform well at Augusta. But Smith was more than just Champion Golfer of the Year — he was definitely the best golfer on the planet in ’22 not named Scottie Scheffler. … He’s a great value to get the job done this Easter Sunday.”

Next, Dyland Dethier and Nick Dimengo are picking Xander Schauffele to win the Masters 2023. “I have picked Xander to win roughly the past 13 major championships and I’ll be damned if I miss this one, the week he actually will win,” said Dethier. It’s not very reassuring to longtime bettors, but this pick is certainly an interesting one.

“At some point, Schauffele is going to take the leap and join the upper echelon of golfers — but it requires a major title to even join that conversation,” added Dimengo. “What better time than this year’s Masters to get the monkey off his back? After dealing with a back issue earlier this year, the 29-year-old has looked healthy in recent months, carding two top 10s this season.”

For one final pick, Nick Dimengo and Nick Piastowski are hoping Brooks Koepka can finish at the top of the leaderboard in the 2023 Masters Tournament. “There’s just something about Brooksy that keeps me coming back,” wrote Dimengo. “Maybe it’s his tenacity and four major titles, because I still think he has the ‘it’ factor.

“I think Koepka was embarrassed by his portrayal in Netflix’s Full Swing, where it appeared he couldn’t cut it with some of the world’s top players.” Needless to say, Piastowski mentioned the documentary series as well. “He’s lost his touch. He’s thinking of leaving LIV,” said Koepka. “He looked defeated in Full Swing. All logs on the fire. Major Brooks is back.”

