Good News: Nick Chubb’s Prognosis Is Reportedly Better Than Expected

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and the legions of NFL fans who love him got great news on Saturday afternoon.

The prognosis for his knee injury suffered in the Week 2 Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday Night Football is not as grim as expected.

He reportedly has a torn MCL.

The good news is that his ACL is not torn; it is stretched.

This means his recovery timeline is believed to be between 6-8 months.

The caveat is that doctors could find more damage when they perform his surgery.


However, the results from the MRI point to a good outcome for Chubb.

Chubb is facing the rehabilitation of his left knee for the second time in his career, going through it the first time at the University of Georgia in 2015.


The injury at Georgia is now believed to be more severe than this one because at that time, he tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL along with suffering from cartilage damage.

He is under contract with the Browns through the end of the 2024 season though the Browns have an escape clause prior to next season.

Chubb will be 28 years old on December 27.

Rest assured he will be working very hard behind the scenes on his rehab to return to top form in 2024.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
