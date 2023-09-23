Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and the legions of NFL fans who love him got great news on Saturday afternoon.

The prognosis for his knee injury suffered in the Week 2 Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday Night Football is not as grim as expected.

He reportedly has a torn MCL.

The good news is that his ACL is not torn; it is stretched.

This means his recovery timeline is believed to be between 6-8 months.

The caveat is that doctors could find more damage when they perform his surgery.

A relatively positive update for Nick Chubb and the #Browns: Chubb suffered only a torn MCL with some additional damage to his ACL. So instead of a year-plus recovery time like many expected with multiple torn ligaments, Chubb is expected to make a full recovery in around 6-8… — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) September 23, 2023



However, the results from the MRI point to a good outcome for Chubb.

Chubb is facing the rehabilitation of his left knee for the second time in his career, going through it the first time at the University of Georgia in 2015.

Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage on October 10, 2015 vs. Tennessee. He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023



The injury at Georgia is now believed to be more severe than this one because at that time, he tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL along with suffering from cartilage damage.

He is under contract with the Browns through the end of the 2024 season though the Browns have an escape clause prior to next season.

Positive News: #Browns star RB Nick Chubb is only believed to have suffered a torn MCL, per @AdamSchefter It’s still a 6-8 month projected recovery, but it’s better than what was expected. pic.twitter.com/kW5N809xzi — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 23, 2023

Chubb will be 28 years old on December 27.

Rest assured he will be working very hard behind the scenes on his rehab to return to top form in 2024.

