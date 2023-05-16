Google’s AI, Bard, a large language model trained on a massive dataset of text and code, has predicted the winner of the 2023 Preakness Stakes. According to Bard, the most likely winner is favorite Mage, keeping him on course for the Triple Crown. Other contenders include First Mission and Coffeewithchris. Let’s get started, and take a look at Bard’s Preakness Stakes 2023 predictions and picks.

With the Preakness Stakes fast approaching, all eyes in the horse racing world will turn to Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. Before we dive into Bard’s predictions for the race, let’s take a quick look at all the details you need to know about the race itself.

2023 Preakness Stakes Details

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 15, 2023

Saturday, May 15, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +140 | First Mission +250 | National Treasure +550

Google’s AI technology, Bard, has recently emerged as a competitor to ChatGPT in the language-based model race. We decided to put Bard to the test and see if it could predict how the 2023 Preakness Stakes would play out.

Bard is primarily a language-based model, and so its predictions should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, we input details of trainers, jockeys, post position, and previous results, then we asked Bard to predict the Preakness. We stopped short of inputting the odds, but Bard found the Morning Line odds itself anyway.

Here is a sneak peek of the odds and how Bard sees the Preakness playing out.

Preakness Stakes 2023 Odds

Post Position Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Sportsbook 1 National Treasure +550 2 Chase the Chaos +6600 3 Mage +140 4 Coffeewithchris +3300 5 Red Route One +1600 6 Perform +1600 7 Blazing Sevens +850 8 First Mission +250 *Odds correct at time of publishing, but are subject to fluctuation



Bard’s 2023 Preakness Stakes Predictions

“The 2023 Preakness Stakes was run on May 20, 2023, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The race was won by Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano and trained by Gustavo Delgado. Mage was the 8-5 favorite in the field of eight horses.

“The race was run at a distance of 1 3/16 miles on a fast track. Mage broke from post position 3 and settled into third place behind National Treasure and Coffeewithchris. The pace was slow early on, with the first quarter mile being run in 25.24 seconds.

“Mage made his move on the far turn and took the lead from National Treasure. He opened up a clear lead in the stretch and won by 2 1/2 lengths. Coffeewithchris finished second, and First Mission finished third.

“Mage’s victory was his second in a row. He also won the Kentucky Derby in his previous start. He is now the favorite to win the Triple Crown.

“Here is a more detailed review of the race:

Early on

“Mage broke from post position 3 and settled into third place behind National Treasure and Coffeewithchris. The pace was slow early on, with the first quarter mile being run in 25.24 seconds.

Middle of the race

“Mage remained in third place as the field entered the backstretch. The pace continued to be slow, with the half-mile being run in 49.48 seconds.

Far turn

“Mage made his move on the far turn and took the lead from National Treasure. He opened up a clear lead in the stretch and won by 2 1/2 lengths. Coffeewithchris finished second, and First Mission finished third.

Key moments in the race

Mage made a strong move on the far turn and took the lead from National Treasure.

Mage opened up a clear lead in the stretch and won by 2 1/2 lengths.

Post-race comments

Javier Castellano, jockey of Mage: “He broke well and settled in third. I was happy with his position. He made a nice run on the turn and finished strong.”

Gustavo Delgado, trainer of Mage: “I’m very happy with the way he ran. He’s a very talented horse and he’s only going to get better.”

Steve Asmussen, trainer of National Treasure: “He ran a good race. He just got beat by a better horse today.”

Overall thoughts

“Mage was the dominant horse in the Preakness Stakes. He broke well, settled into a good position, and made a strong move on the far turn. He won by 2 1/2 lengths and is now the favorite to win the Triple Crown.”

Bard’s Preakness 2023 Result

Mage +140 Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado Coffeewithchris +3300 Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez

Trainer: John Salzman Jr. First Mission +250 Jockey: Luiz Saez

Trainer: Brad Cox

Google’s Bard is of the belief that favorite Mage will keep its Triple Crown hopes alive and prevail in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. The place money goes to Coffeewithchris who runs a massive race and finishes second at odds of +3300. In third, for show money is First Mission who runs a big race for esteemed trainer Brad Cox, but ultimately comes up short in a step up to grade one company.

Will Bard prove correct? Find out this Saturday as the gates open at 7:01 PM ET and the Preakness gets underway.

