Gordon Hayward Retires After 14 NBA Seasons

After 14 seasons, small forward, Gordon Hayward, is officially calling it a career. Hayward announced his retirement via social media. Hayward spent the last half of last year on the Oklahoma City Thunder. There, he struggled to find a consistent role. However, he was still a quality wing for the Jazz, Hornets, and Celtics throughout his career. Hayward is known for fracturing his leg on opening night of his Boston Celtics debut. He was never quite the same after that particular injury. Regardless, there was a reason that Boston was considered a “super team,” after landing him and Kyrie Irving. Remember, Hayward was a one-time All-Star in Utah. While some will remember him for his time in Charlotte after the injury, it is imperative to remember that Hayward was once considered a top-25 player in the league.

Gordon Hayward Calling it a Career

Gordon Hayward’s Career Numbers

The small forward finishes with career averages of 15.2 points, 4.4 total rebounds, 3.5 assists per game, and a field goal percentage of 45.5 percent. Not to mention, Hayward also averaged a career three-point shooting percentage of 37.0 percent. He even tallied a career offensive rating of 112, a player efficiency rating of 16.9, and a true shooting percentage of 56.7 percent. With the Jazz is where Hayward truly made his mark. During his Utah tenure, the former All-Star averaged 15.7 points, 1.0 steals, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 36.8 percent from three-point territory. It is interesting to think about what could have been if Gordon Hayward never fractured his leg. Especially how different the NBA landscape would look as of today.

A Career Mired in “What Could Have Been” Questions

Gordon Hayward is another case of “what could have been, if not for injuries,” when it comes to the annals of NBA history. Some other notable stars in NBA history whose careers have been derailed by injuries include Derrick Rose, Tracy McGrady, and Brandon Roy. It is interesting to think about where Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving would be at today. Especially with the Boston Celtics organization if he never suffered such a gruesome injury on that fateful opening night. Still, Hayward was able to carve out a solid career as a role player. Do not let his short tenure with the Thunder distract you from how great he was during his time with the Utah Jazz. All in all, Hayward should be proud of the 14-year career he had in the NBA.