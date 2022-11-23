Grandson Of Muhammad Ali Set To Make PFL Debut In MMA

It seems the Ali legacy is well and truly continuing as Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to make his highly anticipated PFL debut. The grandson of arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammad Ali, competes in the sport of MMA and is making his debut in one of the biggest mixed martial arts organisations in the world.

Muhammad Ali Grandson Continues Fighting Legacy

The Ali name is arguably the most prestigious and well known in fight sports. In boxing circles, Muhammad Ali has had his legacy continued by both Nico Ali Walsh and Laila Ali. Now, it’s the turn of Biaggio Ali Walsh to write his name into the history books and write his own chapter in the Ali book.

Biaggio Ali Walsh makes his PFL debut tomorrow night, and will be hopeful of continuing the legacy of his grandfather by showcasing his skills with his fists.

As mentioned, both Laila Ali and Nico Ali Walsh have continued the Ali legacy in the boxing ring after Muhammad Ali’s retirement in 1981. Laila Ali herself won a few world titles when she boxed, and now Ali’s grandson, Nico, boxes for his grandfather’s former promoter, Boob Arum.

OFFICIAL: @BiaggioAli1234, Muhammad Ali's grandson, Signs Contract with the Professional Fighters League! pic.twitter.com/UUQB6EpXO1 — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 14, 2022

Now, in just his third MMA bout, Biaggio Ali Walsh is fighting at Madison Square Garden, New York as he moves into the MMA mainstream on the undercard of the PFL Championships tomorrow night. Biaggio made his MMA debut back in June, and is currently 1-1 in the octagon. He aims to continue his grandfather’s legacy in his own way, by competing in the sport of MMA inside the cage.

Biaggio made his MMA debut back in June. It didn’t go to plan, with the grandson of Muhammad Ali getting submitted inside the first round by Devin Rothwell amid major media interest. However, in his second fight he won by first round knockout against Bradley Seaver.

Of course, it’s the sport of boxing that has been very good to the Ali family for the most part. Both Muhammad Ali and Laila felt the effects of the sport’s darker side, with Nico Ali Walsh looking to follow in their footsteps in winning a world title.

Who knows what will happen with Biaggio Ali Walsh and his MMA career. He could well end up at the UFC in the future, who knows? But of course all eyes will be on his as he carries the Ali name and looks to continue the legacy of one of the greatest names in fight sports history.