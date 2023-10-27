For the first time since 1999, the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour will play in the same event in a co-sanctioned tournament at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Find the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The Grant Thornton Invitational is set to tee off on December 8th in different team-style formats including foursomes, match play, and modified four-ball.

The tournament field will feature some of the best LPGA and PGA Tour players with 24 of the top 50 players in the world.

While the teams were just announced, a few pairs have already pulled ahead of others as favorites. The top online sportsbooks have Tony Finau and Nelly Korda to win the invitational with +800 odds. The top five pairs include Satith Theegala and Rose Zhang (+1000), Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson (+1100), Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson (+1200), along with Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu (+1200).

Scroll below for Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the Grant Thornton Invitational 2023

📅 Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
💰 Grant Thornton Invitational Purse: $4,000,000
📺 TV Channel: NBC | Golf Channel
⛳ Golf Course: Tiburon Golf Club | Naples, Florida



Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 Odds

The Grant Thornton Invitational will merge both the LPGA and PGA Tour for one event this year.

There will be a total of 32 players made up of 16 mixed teams.

After all the teams were announced, the top online sportsbooks priced the best pairs in the tournament.

While the odds may be subject to change by December, right now Tony Finau and Nelly Korda are the odds on favorites to win with +800 odds. They are followed closely behind the youngest team in the field as Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala check in with +1000 odds.

The top five are rounded out with Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson (+1100), Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson (+1200), along with Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu (+1200).

Check out the complete Grant Thornton Invitational Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Teams Grant Thornton Invitational Odds Play Tony Finau / Nelly Korda +800 Sahith Theegala / Rose Zhang +1000 Rickie Fowler/ Lexi Thompson +1100 Corey Conners / Brooke Henderson +1200 Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu +1200 Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire +1200 Denny McCarthy and Megan Khang +1200 Ludvig Aberg and Madelene Sagstrom +1400 Lydia Ko and Jason Day +1400 Harris English and Celine Boutier +1400 Justin Rose and Charley Hull +1400 Nick Taylor and Ruoning Yin +1400 Cameron Champ and Allisen Corpuz +1600 Billy Horschel and Andrea Lee +1600 Russell Henley and Mel Reid +1800 Tom Hoge and Cheyenne Knight +2000

Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational:

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda (+800)

The favorites, Tony Finau and Nelly Korda are the pair to beat. Together, Korda and Finau have a total of 14 career victories. Finau already won twice this season and has a total of six PGA Tour wins while Korda has eight wins along with seven top 10 finishes this season.

The pair have a total of 11 top 10 finishes and have been on multiple national teams. Both of them are Grant Thornton ambassadors and are clear favorites to win the tournament.

Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala (+1000)

The youngest team in the field still has a major chance to win with Zhang age 20 and Theegala age 25. They are both West Coast players from their college days with Zhang playing at Stanford and Theegala playing at Pepperdine.

Despite their age, they both picked up their first career victory this season. Together, Zhang and Theegala have a total of 11 top 10 finishes, with Theegala recording less wins between the two with only five.

Zhang is a superstar and is one of the biggest threats in the field. She also won her second NCAA individual title this year. Even as the youngest pair, Zhang and Theegala have the highest ceiling.

Ludvig Aberg and Madelene Sagstrom (+1400)

Ludvig Aberg and Madelene Sagstrom make a very dangerous team. The Swedish team has had an impressive year so far. They were both on winning teams on the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup, so they have experience playing in different formats.

Sagstrom made her third appearance for Team Europe, while Aberg was a rookie, who just turned professional three months prior. He’s made a huge splash onto the professional golf scene, winning the Omega European Masters and a recent playoff on PGA Tour for his second top 10 finish of the year.