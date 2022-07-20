Grant Williams Says Celtics Were Better Than Warriors

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA finals in 6 games. After a 103-90 win, Stephen Curry and the Warriors were able to bring home another title to the Bay Area.

The Celtics had a great run up into the finals, where they simply couldn’t get much going on the offensive side of the ball. The first few games of the series went the Celtics’ way, but once Golden State made the necessary adjustments, they had problems drawing up offensive schemes. It didn’t help that Jayson Tatum didn’t play great basketball throughout the Finals, as he finished with only 13 points in game 6 in 40 minutes. It was probably his worst game of the NBA playoffs, which came at the worst time possible.

Grant Williams Celtics

Role-player Grant Williams had himself an interesting postseason. He was a major reason why the Boston Celtics were able to take down the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, which was likely their hardest task getting to the finals.

In a recent interview, Grant Williams noted that he believed the Celtics were actually a more talented team than the Warriors, but they lacked discipline.

“We used to say Everything Easter. I don’t know where he came up with Everything Easter, I don’t know what it means… Next thing you know we just kinda rode the wave… Maybe (JB) went to a fortune teller and they told him that.” “When I’ve reflected and looked back to those games, I still would say confidently — confidently — to this day they weren’t the better team. I would say they were the more disciplined team. I would say that without a doubt.”

Here's Grant's full response reflecting on Finals. Notes Warriors were screaming after stealing Game 4. And compares it to Boston vs. Miami in Bubble ECF. pic.twitter.com/yC8gYAgv1g — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 20, 2022

It’s tough to agree with what Grant Williams said in this interview, considering that the Boston Celtics were out matched in the final few games of this series. If they went out with a fight, he might have a point, but being disciplined is a major factor in basketball.