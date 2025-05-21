NHL News and Rumors

The Great Ones: Oilers Documentary Hails From Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort

Key art for The Great Ones.

The Edmonton Oilers will be the subject of a new documentary series, The Great Ones, from Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort.

Oilers Documentary Series Coming Soon

The Oilers dominated the NHL in the 1980s, winning six conference championships and five Stanley Cups.

This dynasty will be the subject of The Great Ones, a five-part docuseries about one of the greatest runs in professional sports.

The series will feature interviews with the players that defined the Oilers dynasty, including Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier. The Great Ones will provide an “unprecedented look at the lives and careers of these legendary athletes,” on and off the ice.

Expect plenty of footage of the superstars, rivals, broadcasts, managers, and other integral people involved in the dynasty.

Maximum Effort will make The Great Ones in collaboration with Score G Productions, Fennessey Films, Super Channel, and OEG Sports & Entertainment.

“As honorary Canadians, hockey is very close to our hearts at Maximum Effort, and The Great Ones is a passion project that combines our love of the sport with our desire to produce compelling non-fiction celebrating legendary histories that deserve more time in the spotlight,” said Kevin Hill, Head of Television of Maximum Effort. “We’re thrilled to partner with Score G Productions, Super Channel, Fennessey Films, and OEG Sports & Entertainment to deliver an epic series for an epic dynasty.

Emmy winner Austin Andrews will direct The Great Ones, which is set to premiere on Super Channel in winter 2027.

Ryan Reynolds Looking To Capitalize On Sports Docuseries Success

Reynolds has become a massive star outside of acting thanks to Wrexham A.F.C.

In 2020, Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham through their RR McReynolds Company LLC.

Since the sale became complete in 2021, Wrexham has experienced nothing but success. Wrexham has earned three promotions.

Wrexham is now one step away from the Premier League, the highest league in English football.

The club’s success has been documented on the Emmy-winning series Welcome to Wrexham.

