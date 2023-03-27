Though there has been a lull in the public conversation about the Green Bay Packers‘ potential trade of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, it appears as though there are things going on privately to make this a reality at some point in the 2023 offseason.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst held a small press conference during the NFL owners’ meetings and was asked for a progress update.

What Gutekunst Said

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gutekunst said there is no timeline for the trade.

The Packers hope it can happen soon.

The terms of the trade do not necessarily need to include a first-round draft pick.

And last but not least, when asked if Rodgers is a Packer in 2023, Gutekunst downplayed the likelihood of that but said “all options are on the table.”

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst just met with a small group of media here in Phoenix. – No timeline on trading Aaron Rodgers, hoping soon

– Doesn’t necessarily need a first-round pick

– Any chance Rodgers plays for GB again? Not trending that way but “all options are on the table” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2023

The Trade Appears To Be Imminent

Gutekunst’s comments combined with the New York Jets GM Joe Douglas’s comments about Lamar Jackson make it seem like this is going to be a done deal at some point.

Douglas said:

“It would be disingenuous and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path. Right now, we have our plan, we have our process and we’re sticking with that.”

Joe Douglas says the Jets have not discussed pursuing Lamar Jackson: "It would be disingenuous and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path. Right now, we have our plan, we have our process and we're sticking to that." pic.twitter.com/6zmd3yNIjC — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 27, 2023

This certainly sounds like the Jets’ path to their starting quarterback begins and ends with Aaron Rodgers.

#Jets GM Joe Douglas on Aaron Rodgers trade talks with the #Packers: “There’s been some productive conversations. We’re not where we need to be yet but I feel we’re in a good place. There’s no hard deadline. There’s not a ton of urgency from our standpoint but very optimistic.” pic.twitter.com/ohZc4Epf2A — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 27, 2023

Also on Monday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Zach Wilson will be the Jets’ QB2 for 2023.

New York #Jets head coach Robert Saleh says that 2021 number two overall pick, Zach Wilson will be the #Jets number two quarterback. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ilQloYSiMU — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 27, 2023

About the trade for Rodgers, Saleh said:

“You guys know me, I’m a positive thinker. I’m sure eventually they’ll figure something out.”

Saleh thinks it is a testament to the Jets organization and how much work they have done to build a team in the past couple of years for a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to come and play with them.

All of this makes it sound like it comes down to when both Green Bay and New York will hash out the deal.

Will it include current draft picks and happen before the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of April?

That remains to be seen, but the NFL media and fanbases of both teams continue to wait and wonder.

