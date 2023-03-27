NFL News and Rumors

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Comments On Aaron Rodgers Situation

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Though there has been a lull in the public conversation about the Green Bay Packers‘ potential trade of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, it appears as though there are things going on privately to make this a reality at some point in the 2023 offseason.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst held a small press conference during the NFL owners’ meetings and was asked for a progress update.

What Gutekunst Said

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gutekunst said there is no timeline for the trade.

The Packers hope it can happen soon.

The terms of the trade do not necessarily need to include a first-round draft pick.

And last but not least, when asked if Rodgers is a Packer in 2023, Gutekunst downplayed the likelihood of that but said “all options are on the table.”

The Trade Appears To Be Imminent

Gutekunst’s comments combined with the New York Jets GM Joe Douglas’s comments about Lamar Jackson make it seem like this is going to be a done deal at some point.

Douglas said:

“It would be disingenuous and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path. Right now, we have our plan, we have our process and we’re sticking with that.”

This certainly sounds like the Jets’ path to their starting quarterback begins and ends with Aaron Rodgers.

Also on Monday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Zach Wilson will be the Jets’ QB2 for 2023.

About the trade for Rodgers, Saleh said:

“You guys know me, I’m a positive thinker. I’m sure eventually they’ll figure something out.”

Saleh thinks it is a testament to the Jets organization and how much work they have done to build a team in the past couple of years for a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to come and play with them.

All of this makes it sound like it comes down to when both Green Bay and New York will hash out the deal.

Will it include current draft picks and happen before the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of April?

That remains to be seen, but the NFL media and fanbases of both teams continue to wait and wonder.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL footballs

2 Crazy Things Learned From NFL Owners’ Meeting Press Conferences

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: DEC 23 Colts at Ravens
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Shares Interesting Thoughts About Lamar Jackson
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stares.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Confident Aaron Rodgers Trade Will Work Out
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
4 Things We Learned About The Baltimore Ravens-Lamar Jackson Debacle
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson
Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Comments On Lamar Jackson’s March 2 Trade Request
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs.
Lamar Jackson Has Requested A Trade From Baltimore Ravens
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_brock-purdy-1
49ers QB Brock Purdy Is Sporting A Bulky Post-Op Arm Brace
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top