Jordan Love should be a little confused as to what his role is with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers made it clear last month that he wanted to play for the New York Jets yet a trade has not yet occurred.

In spite of that, Love arrived at the start of the Packers’ offseason program with a smile on his face despite the winter weather still happening in Wisconsin.

Jordan Love reporting to Packers facilities on the first day the team can start the offseason workout program is exactly what you want out of your QB, a de-facto leader of the team. Aaron Rodgers did not attend this set of activities the last 2 offseasons pic.twitter.com/j7WIpceMau — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) April 17, 2023

It is worth noting that this is business as usual for Love who participates annually in the offseason program.

Aaron Rodgers has not been a participant for the past two years so it was a no-brainer that he would not report given the current situation.

Is The “Love Train” On Course For 2023?

Before anything else comes the hard work. We’re so excited for this next era of Packers football. No matter what it holds, two things are true: 1. Us fans aren’t leaving 2. Jordan Love has put in—and is continuing to put in—the hard work. Let the chips fall where they may. pic.twitter.com/9xu2n7ad8D — PackersHistory.com (@PackersHistory1) April 18, 2023

The question is if Jordan Love is ready to be QB1.

We do not know the answer because he has thrown fewer NFL passes than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

The only way we will find out if he is ready is if Rogers is traded, and he gets the opportunity.

Who Else Is On The QB Roster In Green Bay?

With all of the focus on the possible transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, it begs the question of who else is on the Packers’ quarterback roster.

The QB3 is 28-year-old Danny Etling.

Etling has been on the practice squad for 7 NFL teams and 1 CFL team since he was the No. 219 overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft.

If the Packers are really moving forward with Love, they need to find a backup quarterback as soon as possible.

Etling has some preseason plays that could be put on a highlight reel, but that’s all.

51-yard run to the HOUSE for Danny Etling & @AaronRodgers12 is loving it! TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#GoPackGo 📺: #NOvsGB on Packers TV Network pic.twitter.com/7c87kTNh74 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 20, 2022

Conclusion

It is extremely odd that no one is talking about the Rodgers trade to the Jets when that was all that was discussed in March.

Are both parties waiting until after the NFL Draft to finalize the deal?

It sounds as though that could be the case.

According to Greeny his sources close to the Jets say Aaron Rodgers has told the organization there is no rush to get a trade with the #Packers done before May. #gopackgo pic.twitter.com/b5ENRd1SJx — Packers Total Access- Clayton (@packers_access) April 12, 2023

Maybe Jordan Love is smiling because he knows things that we do not.

Perhaps he has already been told the QB1 job is his in 2023.

The rest of the world, especially Packers and Jets fans, sit in limbo waiting for a resolution to this situation on a daily basis.