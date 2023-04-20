NFL News and Rumors

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Is Putting In The Work During The Offseason Program

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
NFL: Green Bay Packers-Training Camp

Jordan Love should be a little confused as to what his role is with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers made it clear last month that he wanted to play for the New York Jets yet a trade has not yet occurred.

In spite of that, Love arrived at the start of the Packers’ offseason program with a smile on his face despite the winter weather still happening in Wisconsin.

It is worth noting that this is business as usual for Love who participates annually in the offseason program.

Aaron Rodgers has not been a participant for the past two years so it was a no-brainer that he would not report given the current situation.

Is The “Love Train” On Course For 2023?

The question is if Jordan Love is ready to be QB1.

We do not know the answer because he has thrown fewer NFL passes than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

The only way we will find out if he is ready is if Rogers is traded, and he gets the opportunity.

Who Else Is On The QB Roster In Green Bay?

With all of the focus on the possible transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, it begs the question of who else is on the Packers’ quarterback roster.

The QB3 is 28-year-old Danny Etling.

Etling has been on the practice squad for 7 NFL teams and 1 CFL team since he was the No. 219 overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft.

If the Packers are really moving forward with Love, they need to find a backup quarterback as soon as possible.

Etling has some preseason plays that could be put on a highlight reel, but that’s all.

Conclusion

It is extremely odd that no one is talking about the Rodgers trade to the Jets when that was all that was discussed in March.

Are both parties waiting until after the NFL Draft to finalize the deal?

It sounds as though that could be the case.

Maybe Jordan Love is smiling because he knows things that we do not.

Perhaps he has already been told the QB1 job is his in 2023.

The rest of the world, especially Packers and Jets fans, sit in limbo waiting for a resolution to this situation on a daily basis.

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

NFL Draft 2023 Prospect Profile: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Vertical Jump, 20-Yard Shuttle and 3-Cone-Drill

Author image David Evans  •  34min
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa puts hands in warmer.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Considered Retirement After Multiple Concussions In 2022
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Trey Lance
Would The 49ers Trade Quarterback Trey Lance?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison runs.
NFL Draft 2023: Jordan Addison Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Heinz Field
Iconic Heinz Ketchup Bottle Returns To Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young holds a ball.
NFL Draft 2023 1st Pick Odds: Bryce Young The Heavy Favorite
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 18 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds the ball.
NFL Draft 2023 2nd Pick Odds: Will Anderson, Will Levis Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top