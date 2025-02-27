Green Bay Packers Reportedly Open to Trading Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander, cornerback of the Green Bay Packers, is the newest star subject to trade speculation. It is being reported by NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport, that the star defensive back is available for the right price. Alexander currently has two years and $37 million remaining on his current contract. The two-time Pro-Bowler missed the last half of the regular season after suffering a PCL injury that required a knee scope. A massive blow to a relatively surprising Packers defensive unit this past year. A unit that ranked fifth in total team defense to be exact. It doesn’t help Alexander’s case that he has missed half of the games in the past four seasons, which is most likely a major reason the Packers are looking towards a new chapter. Still, there should be a healthy market for Alexander’s services.

Jaire Alexander Available for Potential Trade

Jaire Alexander’s Impact

Alexander has carved out a solid seven-year career. Ever since coming into the NFL in 2018, he has solidified himself as one of the premier cornerbacks of the entire league. Throughout his career, he has recorded 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and 287 combined tackles. In just seven games played this past season, Alexander was able to record two interceptions, seven passes defensed, and one fumble recovery. In his last Pro Bowl campaign that occurred in the 2022-23 season, he logged five interceptions, 14 passes defended, four tackles for a loss, and 56 combined tackles. Injuries have somewhat plagued Jaire Alexander the last few years. However, he can still be a reliable number two defensive back on the right team.

Possible Destinations for the Star Defensive Back

There are a few teams around the league who could utilize Jaire Alexander. Especially for a team who already has a star cornerback but needs a reliable veteran to pair with them. One team that comes to mind is the Atlanta Falcons. Pairing him with defensive back, A.J. Terrell, could be intriguing. Alexander would have to restructure his contract, but remember, he is familiar with Falcons assistant coach, Jerry Gray, who spent time with the Packers from 2020 to 2022. Another team who may be interested in Alexander is the Pittsburgh Steelers. He would add more firepower to what is already one of the better defenses in the league. Alexander could also be a quality mentor to the young cornerback, Joey Porter Jr. who has been a revelation ever since coming into the league. Considering all of this, Jaire Alexander will have plenty of potential suitors on the trade block.