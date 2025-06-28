Griffin Canning out two months with a ruptured Achilles

New York Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning of Mission Viejo, California is out for the next two months with a ruptured left Achilles according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. As a result, Canning has been placed on the 60 day injury list. There is a possibility that Canning could return to the Mets for the postseason. The Mets are currently in second place in the National League East and are half a game back of the division leading Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are at 48 wins and 35 losses and lead the San Diego Padres by three games for a playoff spot.

How did Canning get injured?

Canning suffered an Achilles injury immediately after delivering a pitch to Braves shortstop Nick Allen of San Diego, California in a 4-0 Mets win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Allen grounded out to Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor at the time. Canning hobbled off the mound, hopped on one foot, and went to the ground. He was then helped off the field by the Mets training staff.

Canning has been known for his defense. He won a Gold Glove Award with the Los Angeles Angels in 2020.

Canning in 2025

This season is Canning’s first season with the Mets after signing a one-year deal worth $4.25 million. It has also been an impressive bounce back season for Canning after having an earned run average of 5.19 with the Angels in 2024.

With the Mets this season, Canning has a record of seven wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.77. During 16 games and 76 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 70 hits, 32 earned runs, eight home runs, and 35 walks, to go along with 70 strikeouts, three quality starts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.38.

Where do the Mets go from here?

The initial plan was to have Blade Tidwell of Columbia, Tennessee to replace Canning in the Mets starting rotation according to Adams. However, he has an earned run average of 10.13 after three appearances. Tidwell has not looked effective at all in outings this season against the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates.