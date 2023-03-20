Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has served his eight-game suspension, and now their star player could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.

Morant is eligible to return Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Although Morant is expected to be on the bench, he will not play as the Grizzlies will ramp him up for a return later this week.

“I’m told he could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday at home against the Rockets”@ShamsCharania with the latest on Ja Morant’s return from his 8-game suspension#RunItBack #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/YNflRSG3qV — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) March 20, 2023

Shams Charania Believes Ja Morant Could Return By Wednesday

According to Shams Charania, the Grizzlies could insert Morant back into the lineup by early as Wednesday at home against the Rockets.

“I’m told he could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday at home against the Rockets,” Charania said on Fanduel TV.

Morant has been away from the team since a March 4 incident involving Morant flashing a gun at a nightclub in Denver.

After an investigation, the NBA did not conclude that the gun belonged to Morant, nor did he possess it for more than a brief period. The NBA also did not find that Morant traveled with the gun or brought it into an NBA facility.

On March 15, the NBA suspended Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Were Over .500 Without Morant

Despite missing their star player, the Grizzlies were just fine without Morant.

In eight games, the Grizzlies went 5-3 in Morant’s absence, having won five of their last six games.

The Grizzlies are 43-27, tied for second in the Western Conference with the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies’ next four games are against the Mavericks, the Rockets (twice), and the Atlanta Hawks.

