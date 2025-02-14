Guardians sign pitcher Jakob Juris

The Cleveland Guardians have signed pitcher Jakob Junis of Jacksonville, Arkansas according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. The terms of the deal are one year and $4.5 million.

Who has Junis played for?

Junis is joining his fifth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously pitched five seasons with the Kansas City Royals from 2017 to 2021, and two seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2022 to 2023, before sharing his time in 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. Junis was traded from the Brewers to the Reds on July 30, 2024 with outfielder Joey Wiemer of Sylvania, Ohio and cash for starting pitcher Frankie Montas of Sainagua, Dominican Republic.

Junis’s 2024 MLB Statistics

In 2024, Junis pitched 24 games and had a record of four wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 2.69. During 67 innings pitched, he gave up 49 hits, 20 earned runs, eight home runs, and eight walks, to go along with 51 strikeouts, one save, and a sensational WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.85. The fact that Junis only had eight walks in 67 innings pitched was a testament to his incredible control.

Junis’s 2024 MLB save

Junis’s 2024 save came on July 3, in a 3-0 Brewers win over the Colorado Rockies. He pitched two scoreless innings and gave up two hits and one walk, to go along with two strikeouts. Of the nine batters Junis faced, he had 35 pitches of which 23 were strikes. This was only Junis’s second career save.

Junis’s first career save

Junis’s first career save came on June 16, 2023 in a 7-5 Giants win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched one shutout inning, and had one strikeout, one ground out, and one fly out.

Starter and Reliever

Junis has pitched in 192 MLB games. He has split his time as a starter and as a reliever. Junis has had 116 starts and 76 relief appearances.