Guardians sign starting pitcher John Means

The Cleveland Guardians have signed lefthanded starting pitcher John Means of Olathe, Kansas to a one-year deal worth $1 million according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. The contract includes a $7.5 million option. Means will not be ready to pitch until August at the earliest as he is recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

Second MLB team

The Guardians are the second Major League Baseball franchise Means has pitched for. He previously pitched the last seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

Means in 2024

Means pitched four games and had a record of two wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 2.61. During 20 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 16 hits, six earned runs, two home runs, and two walks, to go along with 16 strikeouts, and an excellent WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.87.

In the month of May, Means pitched his four games before undergoing season ending Tommy John surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament on June 3. In two of the games Means recorded a win and a quality start. On May 4, 2024, Means threw seven shutout innings, and gave up three hits and zero walks, to go along with eight strikeouts. He faced 23 batters, and had 85 pitches of which 58 were strikes. Then on May 17, 2024, Means threw six innings, and gave up six hits, two earned runs, and zero walks, to go along with four strikeouts. He faced 24 batters, and had 95 pitches of which 60 were strikes.

All-Star in 2019

Means had a magical 2019 season in Baltimore. He was not only an American League All-Star, but was the runner up for the American League Rookie of the Year too. He was only behind Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas, Cuba in voting. During 31 games and 155 innings pitched, Means had a record of 12 wins and 11 losses with an earned run average of 3.60. He gave up 138 hits, 62 earned runs, 23 home runs and 38 walks, to go along with 121 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.14.

No-hitter in 2021

Means’s no-hitter came on May 5, 2021. It was one of nine no-hitters pitched in the 2021 season. Means accomplished the feat in a 6-0 Orioles win over the Seattle Mariners.