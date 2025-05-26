The Cleveland Guardians announced on Friday that starting pitcher Ben Lively of Pensacola, Florida would be out for the remainder of the season with Tommy John Surgery according to the Associated Press. The reconstruction medical procedure on Lively’s elbow means that Lively will not be pitching for the Guardians for the next 12 to 16 months.

When did Lively last pitch?

Lively has not pitched since May 12 when he only pitched three innings in a 5-0 Guardians win over the Milwaukee Brewers. At the time, Lively was diagnosed with a strained right flexor tendon.

Lively in 2025

In nine games, Lively had a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.22. In 44 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 38 hits, 16 earned runs, six home runs and 15 walks, to go along with 29 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19.

Lively’s first win this season came on April 19 in a 3-0 Guardians win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lively threw five and a third shutout innings, and gave up four hits and one walk to go along with three strikeouts. Lively’s second win this season came on May 6 in a 9-1 Guardians win over the Washington Nationals. Lively once again threw five and a third innings, and gave up two hits, one home run and two walks, to go along with three strikeouts.

Who are the Guardians starting pitchers now?

The Guardians have a starting rotation of Tanner Bibee of Mission Viejo, California, Gavin Williams of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Logan Allen of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Luis Ortiz of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, and Slade Cecconi of Oviedo, Florida. Cecconi’s two starts have come since Lively’s injury, and he has an earned run average of 3.27 after 11 innings. He was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Guardians in the off-season deal that saw Canadian All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor of Toronto, Ontario go from Cleveland to Arizona.