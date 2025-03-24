Guardians trade Tyler Freeman to Rockies for Nolan Jones

The Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies were involved in a transaction on Saturday according to Thomas Harding of mlb.com. Both teams swapped outfielders as Nolan Jones of Langhorne, Pennsylvania was traded from the Rockies to the Guardians for Tyler Freeman of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Jones is actually returning to the Guardians as he played there before in 2022. For the last two seasons, he has been with the Rockies. Freeman has been with the Guardians the last three seasons.

Nolan Jones in 2024

Jones batted .227 with three home runs and 28 runs batted in with the Rockies. During 79 games, 297 plate appearances, and 256 at bats, Jones scored 28 runs and had 58 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, five stolen bases, 36 walks, 82 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .321, and a slugging percentage of .320. The triple came in a Rockies win. It came on March 30 in a 9-4 Rockies win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tyler Freeman in 2024

Freeman batted .209 with seven home runs and 32 runs batted in with the Guardians. During 118 games, 330 at bats, and 383 plate appearances, he scored 48 runs and had 69 hits, 14 doubles, one triple, 11 stolen bases, 28 walks, 106 total bases, three sacrifice flies, three sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .321.

On May 18, 2024, Freeman had a career high four hits in a single game. He had one double and three singles in an 11-4 Guardians win over the Minnesota Twins.

Nolan Jones’s first season in Cleveland

Jones was with the Guardians for his rookie season of 2022. In 28 games, 86 at bats, and 94 plate appearances, Jones scored 10 runs and had 21 hits, five doubles, two home runs, 13 runs batted in, eight walks, 32 total bases, an on base percentage of .309, and a slugging percentage of .372. Jones’a home runs came in a 13-1 Guardians win over the Kansas City Royals on July 9, 2022 and in an 8-3 Guardians win over the Boston Red Sox on July 26, 2022. Jones was traded from the Guardians to the Rockies for minor league infielder Juan Brito on November 15, 2022.