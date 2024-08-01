Olympics

Guatemala wins first ever Olympic gold medal

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Adriana Ruano

Guatemala has won its first ever gold medal in the history of the Olympic Games. In the women’s trap shooting event, Adriana Ruano of Guatemala City placed first on Wednesday with an Olympic record score of 45. This was actually only Guatemala’s third Olympic medal ever. The second Olympic medal also happened at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as Jean Pierre Brol of Guatemala City won bronze in the men’s trap shooting event.

When was Guatemala’s first Olympic medal?

Guatemala’s first Olympic medal came in the men’s 20 kilometre race walk at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Erick Barrondo of Chiyuc, Guatemala won the silver prize with a time of 1:18.46. Chen Ding of China set the Olympic record in the race walk with a time of 1:18.46. Wang Zhen of China won the bronze medal with a time of 1:19.25. Barrondo earned a medal by 47 seconds over Cai Zelin of China, who was in fourth place with a time of 1:19.44.

Inside look at Adriana Ruano’s gold

Ruano hit 45 of 50 shots, and in the process set an Olympic record. Silvano Stanco of Italy won the silver medal as she hit 40 shots. Penny Smith of Australia won the bronze medal as she hit 32 shots. Ruano hit 18 more shots than Mar Molne Magrina of Spain, who finished in fourth place when she hit 27 shots.

Who had the old Olympic record?

Zuzana Rehak-Stefecekova of Slovakia hit 43 of 50 shots when she won the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Ruano’s remarkable past

Ruano actually represented Guatemala in women’s gymnastics at the 2010 Pan American Gymnastics Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico and the 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games in Hormigueros, Puerto Rico. However, Ruano injured her back while doing gymnastics training, and it was on the advice of Ruano’s doctor that she switch sports. In 2023, Ruano became the Pan American Games gold medalist.

Topics  
Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Olympics

Olympics
USATSI_16454426_168396541_lowres-2

Tom Pidcock wins Olympic gold in men’s mountain biking

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 31 2024
Olympics
Simone Biles
Five must see events on Day 4 of the 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2024
Olympics
USATSI_22648956_168396541_lowres-2
Canada penalized for using a drone in monitoring New Zealand practice
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 28 2024
Olympics
Five Must See Moments On Day Two Of The 2024 Olympic Games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 28 2024
Olympics
Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang
France wins Olympic gold in men’s rugby sevens
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 27 2024
Olympics
USATSI_23839216_168396541_lowres-2
Belgium wins two Olympic medals in men’s cycling time trial
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 27 2024
Olympics
Angelique Kerber is No.8 on top 100 female tennis players of all time
Six must see moments on day one of the 2024 Olympic Games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2024
More News
Arrow to top