Guatemala wins first ever Olympic gold medal

Guatemala has won its first ever gold medal in the history of the Olympic Games. In the women’s trap shooting event, Adriana Ruano of Guatemala City placed first on Wednesday with an Olympic record score of 45. This was actually only Guatemala’s third Olympic medal ever. The second Olympic medal also happened at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as Jean Pierre Brol of Guatemala City won bronze in the men’s trap shooting event.

When was Guatemala’s first Olympic medal?

Guatemala’s first Olympic medal came in the men’s 20 kilometre race walk at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Erick Barrondo of Chiyuc, Guatemala won the silver prize with a time of 1:18.46. Chen Ding of China set the Olympic record in the race walk with a time of 1:18.46. Wang Zhen of China won the bronze medal with a time of 1:19.25. Barrondo earned a medal by 47 seconds over Cai Zelin of China, who was in fourth place with a time of 1:19.44.

Inside look at Adriana Ruano’s gold

Ruano hit 45 of 50 shots, and in the process set an Olympic record. Silvano Stanco of Italy won the silver medal as she hit 40 shots. Penny Smith of Australia won the bronze medal as she hit 32 shots. Ruano hit 18 more shots than Mar Molne Magrina of Spain, who finished in fourth place when she hit 27 shots.

Who had the old Olympic record?

Zuzana Rehak-Stefecekova of Slovakia hit 43 of 50 shots when she won the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Ruano’s remarkable past

Ruano actually represented Guatemala in women’s gymnastics at the 2010 Pan American Gymnastics Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico and the 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games in Hormigueros, Puerto Rico. However, Ruano injured her back while doing gymnastics training, and it was on the advice of Ruano’s doctor that she switch sports. In 2023, Ruano became the Pan American Games gold medalist.