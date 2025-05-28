Tennis News and Rumors

Hailey Baptiste and Alycia Parks deliver first round upsets at 2025 French Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Alycia Parks

Over the first three days of the 2025 French Open, we saw some interesting upsets. There were two American players on the women’s side who came through with victories after defeating seeded players. They were Alycia Parks of Atlanta, Georgia, and Hailey Baptiste of Washington, D.C.

Alycia Parks

Parks, who is ranked 52nd in the world, defeated the 14th seed, Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 on the Simmone-Mathieu Court on Tuesday. Parks had nine aces compared to three for Muchova, the 2023 French Open finalist. Parks also broke Muchova four times in nine opportunities. In the third set, Parks won 27 of 42 points, and had 11 winners compared to four for Muchova. This was their first ever meeting.

Next up for Parks in the second round on Thursday, is France’s Elsa Jacquemot, the 138th ranked player. This will be their first meeting head-to-head.

Hailey Baptiste

Baptiste, who is ranked 70th in the world, defeated the 23rd seed, Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, 4-6. 6-3, 6-1 in a three set thriller. Like Muchova, Haddad Maia has had a deep run at a major in the past. The 28-year-old from Sao Paulo made the semifinals of the French Open in 2023.

In Tuesday’s first round match, Baptiste was the better server. She had eight aces compared to five for Haddad Maia. Baptiste also won 76% of points on her first serve, compared to 56% for Haddad Maia. Baptiste also broke Haddad Maia six times in 17 opportunities.

Baptiste’s victory was similar to Parks’s win in the sense that both matches were tied at one set apiece, and then in the third set, the American took over. In Baptiste’s win, the American had 19 winners compared to only seven for Haddad Maia.

Baptiste will next play Nao Hibino of Japan, the 196th ranked player. This will be their first ever meeting head to head.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

