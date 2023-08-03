The NFL Preseason kicks off in Canton, Ohio, for the 2023 Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns. It’s the first NFL game since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Football bettors will receive their first bit of action for the upcoming season. Below, we explore the odds in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game and make picks and predictions for the Jets vs. Browns.

Hall of Fame Game 2023 Odds

From Inside Training Camp: What will we see tonight in the Hall of Fame game? pic.twitter.com/MCHZNSN23l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2023

Since the Hall of Fame Game is the first contest in the preseason, don’t expect to see a lot of star power on the field.

Jets fans waiting to see quarterback Aaron Rogers on the field will have to wait a little longer as the four-time MVP will not play against the Browns. Head coach Robert Saleh said if Rodgers does play in the preseason, it will most likely come against the New York Giants in the finale on August 26.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will also be sitting out tonight.

Since it’s the first preseason game, most starters on both teams will see little to no action.

With all that in mind, the oddsmakers at BetOnline list the New York Jets (-130) as a 2-point favorite.

View the moneyline, point spread, and point totals for the Jets vs. Browns.

Jets Vs. Browns Expert Picks And Predictions

.@nyjets vs @browns in the Hall of Fame City 🏆 Let the games begin. 📺: @ProFootballHOF Game — Tonight 8pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/sUWZQ6jPcR — NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2023

With Rogers out, former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson will get the start for the Jets. If anyone is looking for a fresh start, it’s Wilson, who was benched multiple times for poor play during the 2022 season.

For Cleveland, Kellen Mond will get the start. Mond, a former third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, began his career with the Minnesota Vikings before being released in August 2022. The Browns then claimed Mond off waivers before the 2022 season.

After Mond, the Browns will likely turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has never played an NFL snap.

Most bettors will be on the under, which is 7-3 in the last 10 Hall of Fame Games.

However, the key to this game is Jets third-string quarterback Chris Streveler. Last preseason, Streveler led the Jets to a 3-0 record SU and ATS. Streveler threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and the fourth-year pro is a threat to run at any time.

Due to Streveler’s experience and previous success in the preseason, I’m picking the Jets to cover.

