Hall Of Fame NFL QB Kurt Warner Is Trolled Online By His Daughter For His Athletic Skills

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame-Enshrinement

Hall of Fame and Super Bowl Champion NFL quarterback Kurt Warner shares opinions on a variety of topics on his Twitter account.

Wednesday’s post hit a little closer to home; it was about himself and his athletic ability.

He wrote:

“You know what hurts – as a dad & an athlete – when u play at the highest athletic level in your sport & your kids still blame you for passing on non-athletic genes!!!???”

Kurt does not spill the beans on which of his seven children is giving him a hard time about having “non-athletic genes”.

His son, Kade, is a wide receiver who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week so presumably it is not him.

His Daughter Sienna Chimes In

Kurt’s daughter Sienna decided to jump into the conversation.

She wrote:

“Maybe if you were faster…”

He replied:

“Now from one that’s not even playing sports??? What is going on!!!”

Haven’t his kids seen Warner’s 2021 movie American Underdog?

Kurt Warner epitomizes an athlete with heart, determination, discipline, and a great arm.

Just A Few Days Ago People Were Calling Him Santa Claus

It is good that Kurt has high self-esteem and a Hall of Fame legendary career to lean on because this is not the first time he has been trolled on the internet in the past week.

Santa Claus references were flying around during the NFL Draft.

To be fair, the lighting and the red jacket had a lot to do with it; the gray beard also contributed to the comparison.

The best one came from Matt Williams who wrote:

“Kurt Warner looks like Santa Claus lost weight and became a Vegas lounge singer.”

His wife came to the rescue in this case.

Brenda Warner tweeted:

“Just saw Twitter comments about @kurt13warner being a sexy fox with his grey beard. Finally going to turn on the @NFLDraft to see what the hubbub is. Please hold.”

Kurt Warner’s social media and his family’s reactions are the gift that keeps giving.

Keep it coming Kurt; NFL fans are experiencing the post-draft letdown so they need entertainment.

