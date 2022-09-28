NCAAF

Hank Bachmeier to Enter Transfer Portal | Boise State QB Set to Leave

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
hank bachmeier
Boise State Broncos QB Hank Bachmeier has announced that he has started the process to enter the transfer portal. Bachmeier has already graduated and will preserve two more years of eligibility if he does not play again this year for Boise State.

Four year starter

The Boise State Broncos will be saying goodbye to four year starter Hank Bachmeier in the coming days. Bachmeier has opted to leave Boise State and enter the transfer portal to seek an opportunity elsewhere in his remaining two years of eligibility. Having played just four games this year, Bachmeier’s eligibility for the next two years remains intact as long as he leaves the university without playing again.

The California native was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and received offers from 20 schools. He committed to Boise after a visit in 2018 and went on to play 29 games for the school. Bachmeier threw for 41 touchdowns in his time at the school, eighth on the Boise State all-time list. He is also seventh on the all-time passing yards list for the school.

Top Transfer Target

Bachmeier stated his reason for leaving the school was to seek a new school where he can win and better prepare himself for the NFL. He said he was thankful for his time at Boise and added,

“I loved my time at Boise State, and I feel like I’ve given everything that I had.”

He is sure to be much sought after in the transfer portal given his pedigree. However, he has said he will take his time to deliberate the situation and put himself in the best spot possible to achieve his goals.

A Little Green

Boise State fired their offensive coordinator, Tony Plough after a loss to UTEP on Saturday. It is unknown at this time if Bachmeier’s transfer has anything to do with that situation.

It is thought redshirt freshman Taylen Green will start in Bachmeier’s place.

Green was taking practice reps with the first team on Tuesday morning under new OC Dirk Koetter. The Broncos face San Diego State on Saturday.

Topics  
NCAAF News
