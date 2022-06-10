Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks

Over the years Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg was a long-time horse racing analyst and National Football League reporter for ESPN. Now at age 81, Goldberg continues to report for CBS Sports despite battling chronic kidney disease.
Let’s go over who Goldberg likes and doesn’t like for 2022 Belmont Stakes.
- Barber Road (Likes) (+1200) at MyBookie
- Mo Donegal (+220) at MyBookie
- We The People (Does Not Like) (+250) at MyBookie
Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg’s Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes 2022
RELATED: ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions
Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks | Hank Goldberg Horse Racing Picks
Hank Goldberg has a wealth of sports broadcasting experience in the National Football League and horse racing. Even though I am more familiar with his in depth NFL analysis over the years, by the fact he is based in Las Vegas, makes him an excellent analyst in horse racing too.
Barber Road (+1200) At MyBookie | Mark Belling Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022
Hammerin’ Hank knows Barber Road is a long shot, who has great value. However, he really likes the chemistry the horse has developed with jockey Reylu Gutierrez.
Mo Donegal (+220) At MyBookie | Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022
When considering Mo Donegal, there is a general feeling that there “won’t be much resistance for a challenger like Mo Donegal to stalk in an advantageous position.
We The People (+250) At MyBookie | Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022
Goldberg is not a fan of contender We The People at all. He was not impressed with the horse’s performance at the Arkansas Derby, where he finished a distant seventh, and it was in the Arkansas Derby where We The People last raced against a strong field similar to what the horse will face on Saturday at the Belmont.