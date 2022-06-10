Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks

Over the years Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg was a long-time horse racing analyst and National Football League reporter for ESPN. Now at age 81, Goldberg continues to report for CBS Sports despite battling chronic kidney disease.

Let’s go over who Goldberg likes and doesn’t like for 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg’s Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022 Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000 Claim Now 2. $2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500 Claim Now 3. $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets Claim Now 4. $500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500 Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750 Claim Now

RELATED: ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions

Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks | Hank Goldberg Horse Racing Picks

Hank Goldberg has a wealth of sports broadcasting experience in the National Football League and horse racing. Even though I am more familiar with his in depth NFL analysis over the years, by the fact he is based in Las Vegas, makes him an excellent analyst in horse racing too.

Barber Road (+1200) At MyBookie | Mark Belling Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Hammerin’ Hank knows Barber Road is a long shot, who has great value. However, he really likes the chemistry the horse has developed with jockey Reylu Gutierrez.

Barber Road (+1200) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal (+220) At MyBookie | Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

When considering Mo Donegal, there is a general feeling that there “won’t be much resistance for a challenger like Mo Donegal to stalk in an advantageous position.

Mo Donegal (+220) at BetOnline

We The People (+250) At MyBookie | Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Goldberg is not a fan of contender We The People at all. He was not impressed with the horse’s performance at the Arkansas Derby, where he finished a distant seventh, and it was in the Arkansas Derby where We The People last raced against a strong field similar to what the horse will face on Saturday at the Belmont.