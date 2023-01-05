News

Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Bookies Give Odds On Controversial Couple

Lee Astley
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given a 95% chance of avoiding divorce according to odds from BetOnline as the controversial couple continue to dominate headlines.

According to offshore American sportsbook BetOnline, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a 95% chance of avoiding divorce at a price of -10000 compared to +2000 to announce a divorce with a probability of 5%.

Harry and Meghan To Announce Divorce Odds Play
Yes +2000 Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Bookies Give Odds On Controversial Couple
No -10000 Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Bookies Give Odds On Controversial Couple

New shocking details have been leaked regarding Harry’s upcoming book release, just days before it is due to hit the shelves and go on sale across the globe.

According to The Guardian, Harry’s new book titled ‘Spare’ details an altercation with his brother Prince William, in which he claims the Prince of Wales ‘grabbed him and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor’.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The attack is said to have taken place in 2019 in the grounds of Kensington Palace, shortly before Meghan and Harry made the decision to leave the United Kingdom in favour of the US.

William allegedly told Harry that ‘Meghan didn’t need to know’ about the attack, but the Suits star noted the cuts and bruises on his back and ‘didn’t feel surprised or angry, just sad’.

Harry named William as his ‘archnemesis’ and alleges that he and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, helped him pick out the infamous Nazi uniform that he wore to a party in 2005.

The book also reveals that Harry killed 25 people during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan, but did not think of the 25 as ‘people,’ instead ‘chess pieces’.

In his memoir, the 38-year-old wrote:

“You will not send my name into perpetuity stained, ridiculed, and smeared to make my brother look good to the shame of my children and their children. I will clear my name for myself.”

These recent developments have presented yet another stumbling block in Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother and the Royal Family, who are increasingly unlikely to ever return to the UK according to offshore sportsbook BetOnline.

As per the odds provided, the couple are given a 7.7% chance to return to the United Kingdom and a 98% chance to remain outside. They currently reside in Montecito, Hollywood, in a $14.7 million home next near Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Harry and Meghan to relocate to UK Odds Play
Yes +1200 Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Bookies Give Odds On Controversial Couple
No -5000 Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Bookies Give Odds On Controversial Couple

Harry’s tell-all book releases on Tuesday, January 10th and is expected to be one of the biggest bombshells to hit the Royal Family since his mother Princess Diana’s solo interview in 1995 revealing all the details about King Charles’ affair.

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as SportsLens and Basketball Insiders.
