Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Bookies Give Odds On Controversial Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given a 95% chance of avoiding divorce according to odds from BetOnline as the controversial couple continue to dominate headlines.

According to offshore American sportsbook BetOnline, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a 95% chance of avoiding divorce at a price of -10000 compared to +2000 to announce a divorce with a probability of 5%.

Harry and Meghan To Announce Divorce Odds Play Yes +2000 No -10000

New shocking details have been leaked regarding Harry’s upcoming book release, just days before it is due to hit the shelves and go on sale across the globe.

According to The Guardian, Harry’s new book titled ‘Spare’ details an altercation with his brother Prince William, in which he claims the Prince of Wales ‘grabbed him and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor’.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The attack is said to have taken place in 2019 in the grounds of Kensington Palace, shortly before Meghan and Harry made the decision to leave the United Kingdom in favour of the US.

William allegedly told Harry that ‘Meghan didn’t need to know’ about the attack, but the Suits star noted the cuts and bruises on his back and ‘didn’t feel surprised or angry, just sad’.

Prince Harry reveals in his upcoming memoir that he was physically attacked and knocked to the ground by his brother Prince William during a 2019 confrontation. The fight started when William called Meghan Markle “difficult, rude, and abrasive.” pic.twitter.com/QECYvzlXml — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2023

Harry named William as his ‘archnemesis’ and alleges that he and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, helped him pick out the infamous Nazi uniform that he wore to a party in 2005.

The book also reveals that Harry killed 25 people during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan, but did not think of the 25 as ‘people,’ instead ‘chess pieces’.

In his memoir, the 38-year-old wrote:

“You will not send my name into perpetuity stained, ridiculed, and smeared to make my brother look good to the shame of my children and their children. I will clear my name for myself.”

MONDAY: @michaelstrahan one-on-one with Prince Harry. What he says about his relationship with Prince William, how Princess Diana would feel about the rift between her sons and his new memoir "Spare" on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/qYI2kwcL5d — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

These recent developments have presented yet another stumbling block in Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother and the Royal Family, who are increasingly unlikely to ever return to the UK according to offshore sportsbook BetOnline.

As per the odds provided, the couple are given a 7.7% chance to return to the United Kingdom and a 98% chance to remain outside. They currently reside in Montecito, Hollywood, in a $14.7 million home next near Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Harry and Meghan to relocate to UK Odds Play Yes +1200 No -5000

Harry’s tell-all book releases on Tuesday, January 10th and is expected to be one of the biggest bombshells to hit the Royal Family since his mother Princess Diana’s solo interview in 1995 revealing all the details about King Charles’ affair.