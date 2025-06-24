MLB News and Rumors

Has Andrew Abbott emerged as the best pitcher in baseball?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26478180_168396541_lowres-2

The Major League Baseball regular season is three months old and the answer to the following question of who is the best pitcher in baseball at the moment could be quite surprising. The answer is Cincinnati Reds southpaw Andrew Abbott of Lynchburg, Virginia.

Inside the numbers

Abbott is tied for eighth at the moment in the Major Leagues with seven wins. However, he has a better earned run average of 1.79 than the two pitchers at nine wins and the five pitchers at eight wins. Abbott’s ERA is better than Max Fried, Hunter Brown, Paul Skenes, and Tarik Skubal, who also have had great starts.

Abbott also has only lost one start all season (a 9-1 loss to the red hot Milwaukee Brewers on June 4 where he gave up five earned runs in six innings). He also has had a spectacular WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.96, and has an opponent batting average of .190, 10 points below the Mendoza Line.

What has been the most impressive so far has been Abbott’s consistency. In 11 of 13 starts, Abbott has given up one earned run or less. We briefly discussed Abbott’s struggles against the Brewers. The only other time Abbott gave up more than one run in a game came on April 25 in an 8-7 Reds win over the Colorado Rockies, where he gave up four earned runs in four innings. Despite the Rockies’s offensive woes, Abbott gets a pass here as Coors Field in Denver is a hitter’s friendly ball park.

Abbott’s best start

Abbott’s best start on the mound this season came on June 10. In a 1-0 Reds win over the Cleveland Guardians, Abbott threw a complete game three-hit shutout, where he had five strikeouts and one walk. Abbott also proved his durability, as he threw 110 pitches of which 77 were strikes.

Abbott’s latest start

On Sunday, Abbott only gave up one earned run in seven innings in a 4-1 Reds win over the St. Louis Cardinals. With the win, the Cardinals improved to a record of 40 wins and 38 losses, and are three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for a wildcard spot.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Reds
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26478180_168396541_lowres-2

Has Andrew Abbott emerged as the best pitcher in baseball?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26153357_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers put Roki Sasaki on 60 day injury list
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25824225_168396541_lowres-2
Diamondbacks relief pitcher A.J. Puk has shoulder surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees and Mets are ice cold at the same time
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 20 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game One-Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Rays deliver biggest comeback of 2025 MLB season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26125609_168396541_lowres-2
Rockies tie franchise record for most home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Rangers DH Josh Smith and Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. named players of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 17 2025
More News
Arrow to top