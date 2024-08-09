Boxing News and Rumors

Hasanboy Dusmatov and Yuan Chang win Olympic boxing gold

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_9461508_168396541_lowres-2

The Olympic gold medal finals in boxing continued on Thursday with two additional finals at Roland Garros Stadium, the regular home of the second grand slam tennis tournament on the tennis calendar. In the women’s 54 kilogram bantamweight division, Yuan Chang of China won the gold medal, and in the men’s 51 kilogram flyweight division, Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan struck gold.

Yuan Chang

Chinese women’s boxing history was made on Thursday. Even though China has won 21 gold medals at the International Boxing Association World Women’s Boxing Championships since 2001, they have never won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the women’s boxing bantamweight final, Chan defeated silver medallist Hatice Akbus of Turkey 5-0. Chan also beat Jennifer Lehane of Ireland 5-0 in the round of 16, Stanimira Petova of Bulgaria 4-1 in the quarterfinals, and bronze medalist Choi-mi Pang of North Korea 3-2 in the semifinals. Ae-ji Im of South Korea won the other bronze medal.

At the 2024 Olympic Games, China is second with 81 medals. They are only behind the United States, which has 111 medals.

Hasanboy Dusmatov

Dusmatov is now a multi-gold medallist at the Olympic Games. He previously won the gold medal in the men’s light flyweight division for Uzbekistan at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In Paris this past week, Dusmatov defeated Juan Lopez Jr. 5-0 in the round of 16, Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan 3-2 in the quarterfinals, and bronze medalist Daniel Varela de Pina of Cape Verde 5-0 in the semifinals. For Cape Verde, it was their very first medal in the history of the Olympic Games. Then in the gold medal final, Dusmatov beat silver medalist Billal Bennama of France 5-0. Junior Alcantara of the Dominican Republic won the other bronze medal.

Uzbekistan has now won seven medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. All seven medals have come in combat sports (three in judo, two in boxing, one in wrestling, and one on taekwondo).

 

 

 

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Arrow to top