The Olympic gold medal finals in boxing continued on Thursday with two additional finals at Roland Garros Stadium, the regular home of the second grand slam tennis tournament on the tennis calendar. In the women’s 54 kilogram bantamweight division, Yuan Chang of China won the gold medal, and in the men’s 51 kilogram flyweight division, Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan struck gold.

Yuan Chang

Chinese women’s boxing history was made on Thursday. Even though China has won 21 gold medals at the International Boxing Association World Women’s Boxing Championships since 2001, they have never won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the women’s boxing bantamweight final, Chan defeated silver medallist Hatice Akbus of Turkey 5-0. Chan also beat Jennifer Lehane of Ireland 5-0 in the round of 16, Stanimira Petova of Bulgaria 4-1 in the quarterfinals, and bronze medalist Choi-mi Pang of North Korea 3-2 in the semifinals. Ae-ji Im of South Korea won the other bronze medal.

At the 2024 Olympic Games, China is second with 81 medals. They are only behind the United States, which has 111 medals.

Hasanboy Dusmatov

Dusmatov is now a multi-gold medallist at the Olympic Games. He previously won the gold medal in the men’s light flyweight division for Uzbekistan at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In Paris this past week, Dusmatov defeated Juan Lopez Jr. 5-0 in the round of 16, Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan 3-2 in the quarterfinals, and bronze medalist Daniel Varela de Pina of Cape Verde 5-0 in the semifinals. For Cape Verde, it was their very first medal in the history of the Olympic Games. Then in the gold medal final, Dusmatov beat silver medalist Billal Bennama of France 5-0. Junior Alcantara of the Dominican Republic won the other bronze medal.

Uzbekistan has now won seven medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. All seven medals have come in combat sports (three in judo, two in boxing, one in wrestling, and one on taekwondo).