Hasbulla Magomedov Signs Contract To Fight In UFC Octagon

Hasbulla has confirmed on social media that he is now officially a UFC fighter. The Russian social media star has signed a five year deal to fight in the UFC, and is expected to make his debut in the not so distant future. The 20-year-old has expressed his joy, saying it is a dream come true for him.

Hasbulla Signs With UFC On 5 Year Contract

In possibly one of the maddest stories of the year so far, Hasbulla Magomedov has confirmed that he has officially signed with the UFC.

The social media sensation suffers from a form of dwarfism, but has not let that get in the way of him living his dream and fighting in the UFC octagon. The 20-year-old has signed a five year contract with the company.

Hasbulla has thanked UFC President, Dana White, along with fellow Dagestan native, Khabib Nurmagomedov, for making his dream become a reality in signing for the biggest mixed martial arts organisation in the world.

The UFC is by far the biggest MMA company in the world, and announcing Hasbulla as their latest new fighter on the roster will boost their following even more. Despite suffering from a form of dwarfism and only standing at 3ft 4in tall, Hasbulla is living the dream now that he has signed for the UFC.

The rumors are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the @ufc! Details will be revealed by the end of the year. Thank you to my team for making this dream a reality.

With Hasbulla announcing that he has signed with the UFC, lot of people were quick to respond to the news. One of them was the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Francis Ngannou. The Nigerian monster took to social media saying that he now has an opponent for his next title defence. Ngannou has joked that ‘Mini Khabib’ will be his next fight after signing for the UFC.

I think I have my next title defense @Hasbulla_NFT

As of today, Hasbulla Magomedov is one of the biggest stars on social media. His hilarious posts make for brilliant viewing, as well as his spats with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor. Hasbulla and McGregor have exchanged heated words on Twitter in the past, in since deleted tweets. Who knows, could Hasbulla’ debut be against ‘Notorious’?

The 20-year-old has over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, as well as accumulating over 4.3 billion views on TikTok.

The 🐐 has signed! The UFC is not ready 😳😂

It is not yet known when the new signing for the UFC will make his octagon debut. However, an announcement is expected to be made in the not so distant future. The Russian star is ready and waiting for that call from Dana White.