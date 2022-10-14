UFC News and Rumors

Hasbulla Magomedov Signs Contract To Fight In UFC Octagon

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Hasbulla UFC
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Hasbulla has confirmed on social media that he is now officially a UFC fighter. The Russian social media star has signed a five year deal to fight in the UFC, and is expected to make his debut in the not so distant future. The 20-year-old has expressed his joy, saying it is a dream come true for him.

Do not miss out on the best UFC betting sites, simply click the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites! Check out the best UFC odds from one of the best online sportsbooks by clicking the link. Also be sure to check out the best offshore betting sites and claim the best UFC free bets.

Hasbulla Signs With UFC On 5 Year Contract

In possibly one of the maddest stories of the year so far, Hasbulla Magomedov has confirmed that he has officially signed with the UFC.

The social media sensation suffers from a form of dwarfism, but has not let that get in the way of him living his dream and fighting in the UFC octagon. The 20-year-old has signed a five year contract with the company.

Hasbulla has thanked UFC President, Dana White, along with fellow Dagestan native, Khabib Nurmagomedov, for making his dream become a reality in signing for the biggest mixed martial arts organisation in the world.

Hasbulla Magomedov has taken to social media confirming he has officially signed with the UFC.

The social media star who comes from Russian republic of Dagestan, just like the former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov,  took to Instagram and Twitter confirming that he has signed a five year contract to fight in the organisation.

The UFC is by far the biggest MMA company in the world, and announcing Hasbulla as their latest new fighter on the roster will boost their following even more. Despite suffering from a form of dwarfism and only standing at 3ft 4in tall, Hasbulla is living the dream now that he has signed for the UFC.

The social media sensation has thanked his friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as UFC President Dana White, for making his dream become a reality. Here is how Hasbulla announced to the world that he had signed for the UFC:

With Hasbulla announcing that he has signed with the UFC, lot of people were quick to respond to the news. One of them was the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Francis Ngannou. The Nigerian monster took to social media saying that he now has an opponent for his next title defence. Ngannou has joked that ‘Mini Khabib’ will be his next fight after signing for the UFC.

As of today, Hasbulla Magomedov is one of the biggest stars on social media. His hilarious posts make for brilliant viewing, as well as his spats with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor. Hasbulla and McGregor have exchanged heated words on Twitter in the past, in since deleted tweets. Who knows, could Hasbulla’ debut be against ‘Notorious’?

The 20-year-old has over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, as well as accumulating over 4.3 billion views on TikTok.

It is not yet known when the new signing for the UFC will make his octagon debut. However, an announcement is expected to be made in the not so distant future. The Russian star is ready and waiting for that call from Dana White.

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski Confirmed As Back Up Fighter for UFC Lightweight Title Fight

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 13 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
Best Nevada Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Nevada
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Oct 11 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Viviane Araujo UFC
Best Nebraska Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Nebraska
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Oct 11 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso Fight Odds, Preview, and Free UFC Picks
Best Montana Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Montana
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Oct 11 2022
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 277 in ON | Ontario Sports Betting Guide
Best California Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In California
Author image deeksha  •  Oct 11 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor To Make UFC Return At Welterweight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 11 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
Best Arkansas Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Arkansas
Author image deeksha  •  Oct 11 2022
More News
Arrow to top