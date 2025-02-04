Hawks and Warriors Vying for Paul George

Paul George has long been one of the NBA’s top wings, known for his scoring, defense, and versatility. Unfortunately, this season has not gone to plan for him and the Philadelphia 76ers. He is averaging career-lows since his first All-Star campaign in multiple categories and has missed time due to lingering injuries.

Over the years, rumors about him potentially being traded have swirled, and with the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, both the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in acquiring him. The Philadelphia 76ers have not made it known that he is available. However, that has not deterred other teams from trying to trade for the veteran small forward. Especially with the down year the 76ers have had with their new-look roster.

Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors Interested in Paul George

Atlanta’s Interest in Paul George

The Hawks, with their mix of young talent and an established player like Trae Young, have been looking for ways to elevate their roster and contend more consistently in the Eastern Conference. Adding a player like Paul George could give them the experienced wing defender and scorer they need to take pressure off of Young and improve their overall depth.

George’s ability to guard multiple positions and contribute offensively would mesh well with the Hawks’ current roster, especially in their pursuit of a higher seed in the playoffs. His experience in the postseason could also be invaluable as the Hawks look to make a deeper run in the playoffs, especially considering the growth of their younger players such as Dyson Daniels. A trade for George would likely involve significant assets, but his skill-set makes him a desirable target for a team looking to improve their championship odds. As of February 4th, 2025, the Hawks are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

His Possible Fit With the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, with their championship pedigree, might be considering Paul George as a key addition to a title-contending team. With stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors are always looking to reinforce their roster with players who can contribute on both ends of the floor. Especially with their core pieces starting to age. The team has been aggressive in trying to land a co-star for Steph Curry this season.

Adding George to their mix would provide the Warriors with a versatile forward who can defend, rebound, and contribute offensively in a way that would complement the team’s style of play. Plus, he would help take some of the scoring pressure off of Steph Curry. His length and defensive capabilities would be particularly helpful for a team that relies heavily on small ball and needs wings who can defend top scorers on the opposing team. The challenge for Golden State would be how to balance their current payroll and salary cap while making such a trade work. Given the large contracts of their core players, it might require creative moves such as including other assets such as Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, or draft picks in a deal for Paul George.