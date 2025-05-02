Hawks’ Dyson Daniels Named Most Improved Player of the Year

Atlanta Hawks guard, Dyson Daniels, has officially been named the 2024-25 Most Improved Player of the Year. Daniels made a name for himself with the Hawks this season and solidified himself as one of the best defenders in the entire Association. He received 44 first place votes for the award beating out Cade Cunningham, Christian Braun, and Ivica Zubac. Dyson Daniels joins Alan Henderson as the only players in Hawks franchise history to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Henderson won the award during the 1997-98 campaign. Daniels has seemingly come into his own with the Atlanta Hawks after getting limited time with the New Orleans Pelicans the last two years. One cannot deny that he certainly has a bright future.

Dyson Daniels Named 2024-25 Most Improved Player of the Year

Dyson Daniels’ Season

Daniels had a career year in his first season with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged a career-high 14.1 points, 5.9 total rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Daniels led the league in steals tallying an impressive 3.0 steals per game. Furthermore, the former eighth overall pick also logged a field goal percentage of 49.3 percent and a three-point shooting percentage of 34.0 percent. During his Pelicans tenure, Daniels averaged 4.8 points, 1.1 steals, 2.5 assists, and 3.5 total rebounds per game. Over the course of his two seasons with New Orleans, Daniels averaged 43.5 percent shooting from the field and a three-point shooting percentage of 31.2 percent. Dyson Daniels truly developed into one of the premier perimeter defenders in the league this season. As a result, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping he can continue on this trajectory and be a foundational piece for their future.

Can he be a Building Block for the Future for Atlanta?

The Atlanta Hawks are in a confusing predicament. They continue to be a fixture in the Play-In picture in the Easter Conference. Some have questioned the future of franchise star, Trae Young. Young is reportedly still committed to the Hawks organization. However, the Hawks need to continue to search for quality three-and-D wings to surround Trae Young if they want to climb out of mediocrity. Still, they have a better direction than a lot of other lottery teams. With quality youth like Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson developing, the team must remain patient. It will take time, but the Atlanta Hawks seem to be going in the right direction. Especially if Dyson Daniels continues to rapidly improve his craft year after year.