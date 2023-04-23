News

Hawks Hope to Square NBA Playoff Series Against Celtics on Sunday Night

Bob Harvey
Jason Tatum Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics meet Sunday in Game 4 of their first round NBA playoff series. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena where the Celtics, who lead the series 2-1, are -6 point favorites. The total is 232.

Atlanta Hawks (43-43, 1-2, #7 seed)

As Trae Young goes, so go the Hawks:

After losing the first two games of the series in Boston, the Hawks received a game-high 32 points from Young in a 130-122 victory Friday night. Young made 12 of his 22 shots from the floor and finished the game with nine assists and six rebounds.

It was by far his best game of the series. Young shot 14-for-40 from the field during Games 1 and 2 in Boston.

But Young wasn’t alone. Dejounte Murray scored 25 points in Game 3, and, like Young, had his best game of the series:

Both Young (15) and Murray (seven) came up huge in the fourth quarter scoring 22 of Atlanta’s 30 points in the final 12 minutes.

In all, seven Atlanta players scored in double figures, when the Hawks scored their most points in a playoff game since a 137-125 victory over Detroit in 1986.

Boston Celtics (59-26, 2-1, #2 seed)

The Celtics were beaten badly on the boards 48-29 with the Hawks pulling down 11 offensive rebounds. The one bright spot for the C’s was Jayson Tatum who scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds.

If the Celtics are honest about it, they got outhustled and outworked in Game 3, two areas they’ll need to work on in Game 4.

Status of Marcus Smart

Smart said he’s still feeling sore in his tailbone area and isn’t sure if he’ll play Sunday. The Boston guard hit the floor after trying for a rebound in Friday’s Game 3 loss.

Through the first three games of the series, Smart’s made noticeable contributions on both ends. He’s averaging 16.3 points and five rebounds per game and also has team highs in assists (seven per game) and steals (three per game).

Game 3 was Smart’s best showing offensively. He scored 24 points on 9 of 19 shooting from the field and 5 of 12 from beyond the arc to go along with eight assists and three steals.

The “smart” money is on him playing Sunday night.

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
Bob Harvey

