Hawks, Jalen Johnson Agree on Five-Year Contract Extension

On a day that was filled with plenty of headlines regarding extensions, the Atlanta Hawks secured a key player of theirs for the foreseeable future. The team reportedly agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract extension with forward, Jalen Johnson. This is $10 million per year below the maximum amount that was allowable for rising fourth-year players the likes of Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes received much earlier in the offseason. Johnson had a breakout campaign last season and was one of the few bright spots for the middle-of-the-pack Hawks squad. The team knows he will play a vital role in the future of their organization. This is a major reason they granted the young Duke product a new five-year deal.

Jalen Johnson’s Importance to Atlanta Going Forward

Johnson is versatile enough to play both the small forward and power forward spots. He can serve as a stretch-four with the correct personnel but is also athletic enough to thrive on the wing. Last season, Jalen Johnson busted onto the scene. He posted averages of 16.0 points, 1.2 steals, 8.7 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 51.1 percent in 56 games played. One has to wonder how well he would have progressed if he did not struggle with multiple ankle injuries. This is something to keep an eye on going forward into his career.

Still, this bump in statistical production is impressive considering Jalen Johnson’s sophomore season saw him tally 5.6 points, 0.5 steals, 4.0 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 49.1 percent. If he played the entire year, Johnson would most likely have gotten some Most Improved Player of the Year consideration. With his recent extension, the Atlanta Hawks are putting a lot of faith in the young wing going forward.

Atlanta Trying to Find Ways to Return to Playoff Contention

The Atlanta Hawks are tying to get out of the proverbial NBA “no-man’s land.” A place where a team is not good enough to make the postseason, but not bad enough to land a quality lottery pick. However, the Hawks did shake up their roster this offseason. They traded point guard, Dejounte Murray, which will open things up for star guard, Trae Young, to be the clear-cut star in the backcourt again. With them extending Jalen Johnson, the Atlanta Hawks do appear to have a clear vision going forward. Hopefully, it will translate to some consistent success for them.