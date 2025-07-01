Hawks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker Agree to Four-Year Deal

The Atlanta Hawks continue to bolster their roster. They are adding defensive versatility with the recent addition of Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The deal is reportedly for four years and $62 million. Alexander-Walker will also receive a player option and a trade kicker on his new contract. Given his ability to defend on the perimeter, he and Dyson Daniels will be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Furthermore, Nickeil Alexander-Walker developed into a reliable two-way player during his tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Considering this, the Hawks now have a very versatile roster on paper. Not to mention, his defensive abilities will allow star point guard Trae Young to flourish on offense and alleviate some pressure off the four-time All-Star. As a result, this was a solid pickup for Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks Agree to Four-Year, $62 Million Deal With Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s Career Numbers

Alexander-Walker started to find his own as a great three-and-D player with the Minnesota Timberwolves. During his Minnesota tenure, he averaged 8.4 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 38.4 percent, and a defensive rating of 113 while averaging 23.3 minutes per game. For his career, the former Virginia Tech product has tallied 8.6 points, a three-point shooting percentage of 36.0 percent, and a defensive rating of 113 in 20.8 minutes per game. It took Nickeil Alexander-Walker a little while to make a legitimate impact in this league. However, he is now considered one of the better two-way players in the Association. It makes sense why the Hawks coveted him as they look to add defenders around Trae Young and the newly acquired Kristaps Porziņģis.

The Possible Impact He Will Have for the Atlanta Hawks

Alexander-Walker could thrive both in the starting rotation and off the bench. The Hawks’ bench is an area of concern the organization wanted to address right away when free agency started. Moreover, the Eastern Conference will be wide open next season due to key injuries, which could allow a team like the Hawks to earn a higher playoff seed.

With Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s postseason experience with the Timberwolves, he could be vital in the playoffs. He will be called upon to guard some of the better perimeter players in the Eastern Conference such as Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson, and Jaylen Brown—highlighting his importance to his new squad. With all of this in mind, this pickup for the Atlanta Hawks could be one of the more underrated moves of the NBA offseason.