The 2023 Australian Open is down to the final four with the women’s semifinals on Thursday and the men’s semifinals on Friday. Here is a look at the head-to-head meetings for the matchups leading up to the championship finals on the weekend.

(5) Aryna Sabalenka–Belarus vs. Magda Linette–Poland

Sabalenka has beaten Linette twice in the past. The first time came in the second round of the 2018 Tianjin Open, which Sabalenka won, 6-1, 6-3. The second time came in the first round of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, which Sabalenka won 6-2, 6-1. It is interesting that Sabalenka has only lost seven total games in two prior matches against Linette. As John McEnroe of ESPN stated on Wednesday, many expected a Polish player to reach the semifinals. Few predicted it would be Linette,

(22) Elena Rybakina–Kazakhstan vs. (24) Victoria Azarenka–Belarus

Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion. faces Azarenka, who won the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open titles. Rybakina won the only prior meeting in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, 6-3, 6-4. Rybakina would go on to reach the quarterfinals, before losing 7-5, 6-4 to Maria Sakkari of Greece.

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas–Greece vs. (18) Karen Khachanov–Russia

Tsitsipas has dominated Khachanov, the reigning Olympic silver medalist in years past, winning all five head-to-head meetings. Tsitsipas’s first two wins over Khachanov came at the Shanghai Masters. Tsitsipas won 7-5, 6-3 in the first round in 2017, and then 6-4, 7-6 in the second round in 2018. In 2021, Tsitsipas beat Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals in Rotterdam, and then 6-3, 6-2 in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 Series Canada, which took place in Toronto, Ontario that year. Tsitsipas’s last win over Khachanov came in the third round of Rome, which Tsitsipas won 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

(4) Novak Djokovic–Serbia vs. Tommy Paul–United States

This will be the first meeting all-time between Djokovic and Paul. With a win, Djokovic will be in his 33rd grand slam final.