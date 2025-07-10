The Miami Heat are not coming out of the NBA offseason empty-handed after all. The team has reportedly orchestrated a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz to acquire Norman Powell. Powell had a breakout season last year with the Clippers, and many would argue that he deserved an All-Star selection. As for the Los Angeles Clippers, they will receive John Collins, while the Utah Jazz will acquire Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and Los Angeles’ 2027 second-round pick.

The Heat are bringing in reinforcements to support their star duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. While it’s unlikely that Norman Powell alone will make the Heat a legitimate title contender, Miami is hoping he can at least help lift the team out of the Play-In Tournament conversation. For Los Angeles, this is a puzzling move, as Powell had an excellent campaign last season and formed a strong perimeter duo with future Hall of Famer James Harden. Meanwhile, Utah continues its rebuilding process by acquiring another draft pick.

Miami Heat Acquire Norman Powell in Three-Team Trade With Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers

Norman Powell’s Breakout Season

As previously mentioned, Norman Powell had a borderline All-Star campaign last season. He averaged a career-best 21.8 points per game, along with 1.2 steals, and shot an impressive 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, Powell posted a true shooting percentage of 61.5 percent, an offensive box plus/minus of +1.7, and an offensive rating of 116. It was undeniably a career year, and many peers even regarded him as an x-factor heading into last year’s postseason.

Powell solidified his reputation as an underrated pull-up shooter and shot creator. He also proved to be a reliable driver, showing his ability to finish effectively at the rim. With this offensive skill set, the veteran shooting guard might overlap somewhat with Tyler Herro, who possesses a similar playing style. Nevertheless, with the Eastern Conference wide open, Powell should still be a valuable addition to Miami’s roster heading into next season.

What Does This Mean for the Los Angeles Clippers?

Evidently, Norman Powell was not part of the Clippers’ long-term plans, and the team chose to move him before he hit free agency in the summer of 2026. In return, they addressed a long-standing frontcourt need by acquiring John Collins. That said, Powell’s impact should not be underestimated, and he could flourish in Miami’s system. Meanwhile, the Clippers are now being linked to both Chris Paul and Bradley Beal.

The Clippers did manage to land a reliable power forward in John Collins, who could thrive in the pick-and-roll game alongside James Harden. While Collins may not match Powell’s overall impact, the Clippers have needed frontcourt depth for several seasons. With this trade, Los Angeles addresses that need while potentially paving the way for a veteran addition such as Beal or Paul.