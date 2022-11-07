NCAAF

Heisman Race – CJ Stroud Favorite for Heisman Trophy Again After Hendon Hooker Fails to Beat Georgia

David Evans
With week ten of college football in the books, the Heisman race has been blown wide open. Hendon Hooker was the odds on favorite going into the week, but a poor performance from the Tennessee quarterback against Georgia opened the race back up. Ohio State Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud hardly took advantage, passing for just 76 yards against Northwestern. However, he was playing in hurricane force winds, and is once again favorite become the 2023 Heisman trophy winner.

Chasing Pack Gains Ground on Front Two

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker opened up last week as the odds on favorite to be the Heisman Trophy winner. But his team’s big loss to Georgia and his inability to crack the defense saw him slide down the market. The honor of favoritism now belongs to Ohio State QB CJ Stroud. Stroud was not much better than Hooker this weekend, but his team managed the win in horrible conditions versus Northwestern.

This gave the chasing pack an opportunity to close some ground and they did exactly that. Michigan running back Blake Corum ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan’s rout of Rutgers. Meanwhile, USC QB Caleb Williams racked up five total touchdowns while throwing for 360 yards in his team’s victory against California late Saturday evening.

Outside the Front Four

Outside of the front four in the market, a few others threw their proverbial hats into the ring. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has been on a tear lately. Last week he ran in three touchdowns and this week he ran in two more. He now has a total of 13 rushing touchdowns on the season to go along with his 22 passing touchdowns.

Stetson Bennett was superb as his Georgia team overcame the CFP selection committee’s number one team, Tennessee. Bennett was responsible for all his team’s touchdowns in the clash, throwing for two and rushing for one.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is tearing up the ACC and is working his way into Heisman race conversations. Maye is completing over 71% of his passes, has nearly 3,000 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the season so far. Additionally, he has four rushing touchdowns.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is another name that should probably be mentioned after he led his team to a win over Alabama this weekend.

Heisman Trophy Winner Odds

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

