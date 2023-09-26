Week 4 of college football was packed with high-profile matchups. Whether it was Oregon’s blowout of Colorado or Ohio State’s last-gasp win against Notre Dame, you could barely turn the channel without being subject to a top-25 clash. With that, there were some big winners and losers, not only in the CFP race, but also in the race for the Heisman Trophy, where a new favorite emerged. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers as we embark on Week 4 Heisman Watch.

Best Betting Sites for College Football in 2023

Whew, what a season that week was! At least, that is what it felt like for some of us. The Colorado hype train was derailed by Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks. Meanwhile, Kyle McCord took Ohio State into South Bend and put Notre Dame to the sword with a last-second touchdown. But it is another quarterback that now leads the race for the most prestigious award in college football according to sportsbooks.

Washington’s Michael Penix has cleared 300 yards passing in every game this season. In a 59-32 win against the Cal Bears on Saturday, he put up four TDs and with it headed to the front of the Heisman pack, overtaking last year’s winner, Caleb Williams.

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of the Week 4 Heisman Race.

Heisman Watch Week 4 Winners

Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington)

Now favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Michael Penix has been incredible to start the season. He leads college football in passing touchdowns with 16, and in passing yards with 1,636.

His performances this season have seen the Washington start 4-0, and the Huskies are now up to number seven in the nation.

Penix was good once again in the Week 4 59-32 win over Cal. Throwing for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns was enough for BetOnline to have Penix leapfrog Caleb Williams, who was on a bye, in the Heisman Trophy Winner odds.

Bo Nix (QB, Oregon)

Heisman Odds: +900

Bo Nix was another big winner in the Heisman Race this weekend after the Oregon QB led his Ducks to a thumping victory over Colorado.

Nix went 28/33 for 276 yards and 3 TDs whie adding a rushing touchdown against the Buffaloes on Saturday in one of the most-hyped games in recent history.

With the eyes of the nation on him, Nix was efficient, accurate and looked every bit of an experienced, five-year QB.

It was enough to see his odds chopped from 20/1 after Week 3 to 9/1 after Week 4.

Kyle McCord (QB, Ohio State)

In a top-ten matchup this weekend, Kyle McCord impressively led the Ohio State Buckeyes on a game-winning drive to capture a win at Notre Dame with just seconds left on the clock.

While his stats for the game were not particularly impressive (21/37, 240 yds, 0 TD), he showed excellent poise towards the climax of the game. Of course, the fact he is the quarterback of a team ranked number four in the nation is enough in itself to put him in contention.

His odds shift from 50/1 to 28/1 with this win.

Week 4 Losers

Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado)

Sanders saw his chance of winning the Heisman all but fade away with the Oregon loss. From 12/1 at the end of last week, he is now a 150/1 chance to win the trophy.

Sam Hartman (QB, Notre Dame)

Hartman’s odds took a knock from +700 to +1600 after the loss to Ohio State.

Heisman Trophy 2023 Winner Odds

Michael Penix Jr. +375

Caleb Williams +425

Quinn Ewers +450

Bo Nix +900

Jordan Travis +1200

Sam Hartman +1600

Jayden Daniels +1800

Dillon Gabriel +2500

Kyle McCord +2800

Carson Beck +3300

J.J. McCarthy +3300

Tyler Van Dyke +3300

Cameron Ward +3300

Drake Maye +3500

Drew Allar +3500

Joe Milton +5000

Blake Corum +5000

Marvin Harrison Jr. +5000

TreVeyon Henderson +6600

Riley Leonard +6600

Cade Klubnik +8000

Conner Weigman +10000

Audric Estime +10000

DJ Uiagalelei +15000

Shedeur Sanders +15000

Will Howard +15000

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

College Football Betting Guides 2023