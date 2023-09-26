College Football

Heisman Watch Week 4: Michael Penix Jr. is the New Favorite in the Race for the Heisman Trophy

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
heisman_trophy

Week 4 of college football was packed with high-profile matchups. Whether it was Oregon’s blowout of Colorado or Ohio State’s last-gasp win against Notre Dame, you could barely turn the channel without being subject to a top-25 clash. With that, there were some big winners and losers, not only in the CFP race, but also in the race for the Heisman Trophy, where a new favorite emerged. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers as we embark on Week 4 Heisman Watch.

Best Betting Sites for College Football in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Whew, what a season that week was! At least, that is what it felt like for some of us. The Colorado hype train was derailed by Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks. Meanwhile, Kyle McCord took Ohio State into South Bend and put Notre Dame to the sword with a last-second touchdown. But it is another quarterback that now leads the race for the most prestigious award in college football according to sportsbooks.

Washington’s Michael Penix has cleared 300 yards passing in every game this season. In a 59-32 win against the Cal Bears on Saturday, he put up four TDs and with it headed to the front of the Heisman pack, overtaking last year’s winner, Caleb Williams.

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of the Week 4 Heisman Race.

Heisman Watch Week 4 Winners

Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington)

Heisman Watch Week 4: Michael Penix Jr. is the New Favorite in the Race for the Heisman Trophy

  • Heisman Odds: +375

Now favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Michael Penix has been incredible to start the season. He leads college football in passing touchdowns with 16, and in passing yards with 1,636.

His performances this season have seen the Washington start 4-0, and the Huskies are now up to number seven in the nation.

Penix was good once again in the Week 4 59-32 win over Cal. Throwing for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns was enough for BetOnline to have Penix leapfrog Caleb Williams, who was on a bye, in the Heisman Trophy Winner odds.

Bo Nix (QB, Oregon)

Heisman Watch Week 4: Michael Penix Jr. is the New Favorite in the Race for the Heisman Trophy

Heisman Odds: +900

Bo Nix was another big winner in the Heisman Race this weekend after the Oregon QB led his Ducks to a thumping victory over Colorado.

Nix went 28/33 for 276 yards and 3 TDs whie adding a rushing touchdown against the Buffaloes on Saturday in one of the most-hyped games in recent history.

With the eyes of the nation on him, Nix was efficient, accurate and looked every bit of an experienced, five-year QB.

It was enough to see his odds chopped from 20/1 after Week 3 to 9/1 after Week 4.

Kyle McCord (QB, Ohio State)

Heisman Watch Week 4: Michael Penix Jr. is the New Favorite in the Race for the Heisman Trophy

In a top-ten matchup this weekend, Kyle McCord impressively led the Ohio State Buckeyes on a game-winning drive to capture a win at Notre Dame with just seconds left on the clock.

While his stats for the game were not particularly impressive (21/37, 240 yds, 0 TD), he showed excellent poise towards the climax of the game. Of course, the fact he is the quarterback of a team ranked number four in the nation is enough in itself to put him in contention.

His odds shift from 50/1 to 28/1 with this win.

Week 4 Losers

Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado)

Sanders saw his chance of winning the Heisman all but fade away with the Oregon loss. From 12/1 at the end of last week, he is now a 150/1 chance to win the trophy.

Sam Hartman (QB, Notre Dame)

Hartman’s odds took a knock from +700 to +1600 after the loss to Ohio State.

Heisman Trophy 2023 Winner Odds

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
Nyier Daniels - College Football betting

How to Bet On College Football in Maine – ME Sports Betting Sites

Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
College Football
Nyier Daniels - College Football betting
How to Bet On College Football in Vermont – VT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
College Football
Nyier Daniels - College Football betting
How to Bet On College Football in North Carolina – NC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
College Football
Nyier Daniels - College Football betting
How to Bet On College Football in Kentucky – KY Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
College Football
Nyier Daniels - College Football betting
How to Bet On College Football in Nebraska – NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
College Football
Nyier Daniels - College Football betting
How to Bet On College Football in South Carolina – SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
College Football
Nyier Daniels - College Football betting
How to Bet On College Football in Oklahoma – OK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top