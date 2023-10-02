As the college football season marches on, the competition for the Heisman Trophy heats up with every passing week. Week 5 showcased a reshuffling among the front runners, with Caleb Williams of USC making a strong statement.
Heisman hopefuls continue to dazzle as they vie for the most prestigious individual honor in college football. Yet, it’s Williams who reclaimed the spotlight, and favoritism with top sportsbooks with a huge performance, keeping the trophy’s chase more thrilling than ever.
As the season unfolds, every game becomes a stage for these talented players to bolster their Heisman resumes, and Week 5 was no exception.
Caleb Williams, USC
Make that 6️⃣ passing touchdowns on the day for @CALEBcsw!
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/o8C8cnv4TI
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 30, 2023
- Week 5 Result & Stats: v. Colorado W 48-41; 403 yds, 6 TDs
- Heisman Odds: +150
Against Colorado, Williams not only led USC to victory but tied a career-high with six touchdown passes. His poise and accuracy under pressure were on full display, reminding everyone why he’s a top contender to reclaim the Heisman Trophy.
His performance in Week 5 marked a significant stride in the Heisman race, where he started to stretch his legs and run away from other competitors.
Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Week 5 Result & Stats: v. Arizona W 31-24; 30/40, 363 yds
- Heisman Odds: +450
Penix continued his streak of 300-yard games in Week 5, showcasing his passing ability even without finding the end zone. His consistency keeps him in the Heisman conversation as he nears the 2,000-yard mark this season.
The poise and control he demonstrated against Arizona are indicative of his steadily rising stock in the Heisman race. As the season moves on, Penix’s campaign for the Heisman Trophy gains more traction with every snap.
Bo Nix, Oregon
35 unanswered points.
Bo ➡ Troy, again.#GoDucks
📺 @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/IcOXjeceEg
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 1, 2023
- Week 5 Result & Stats: v. Stanford W 42-6; 27/32, 294 yds, 4 TDs
- Heisman Odds: +500
Bo Nix’s exceptional display against Stanford in Week 5 marked a significant chapter in his race for the Heisman. The impeccable control and accuracy he showcased underscore his evolving mastery under center.
Throwing four touchdown passes in a dominant victory, Nix made a compelling case for his Heisman candidacy. His performance not only propelled Oregon to a commanding win but also etched his name deeper into the Heisman conversation. As the season progresses, Nix’s ability to steer Oregon to victories while delivering stellar performances keeps his Heisman hopes very much alive.
Next Up
Both Oregon and Washington have bye weeks in Week 6 before they come back to face one another in a monumental clash in Week 7. In the meantime, Caleb Williams could get a chance to further solidify his lead in the race for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.
Odds for 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner
- Caleb Williams +150
- Michael Penix Jr. +450
- Bo Nix +500
- Quinn Ewers +900
- Jordan Travis +1600
- Dillon Gabriel +1600
- Jayden Daniels +2500
- Sam Hartman +3300
- Kyle McCord +3300
- J.J. McCarthy +3300
- Drake Maye +4000
*Others avaiable at BetOnline. Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.