Heisman Watch Week 6: UNC’s Drake Maye Makes First Real Move in Heisman Trophy Race

David Evans
Sports Editor
With Week 6 of college football over, the race for the Heisman Trophy is really heating up. With Washington’s Michael Penix on a bye, and USC struggling to overcome Arizona, this week’s big mover was North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. Let’s take a deeper dive into the Week 6 Heisman Watch.

It’s been quite a week in college football. Caleb Williams finally got his USC team over the line after three overtimes against Arizona, Drake Maye destroyed Syracuse in Chapel Hill, and elsewhere, Miami managed to lose a game where they simply needed to take a knee to win.

But how does all this affect the race for the Heisman Trophy? Michael Penix is now the favorite to win the Heisman, but others are still close behind. Let’s take a look at who is moving up as we breakdown Week 6 of Heisman Watch.

Drake Maye (QB, North Carolina)

  • Week 6 Stats: vs. Syracuse W 40-7: 33/47, 442 yds, 3 TDs; 55 rushing yds, TD
  • Heisman Odds: +1600

Drake Maye has guided North Carolina to a 5-0 start to the 2023 season. This weekend, he put Syracuse to the sword, racking up 400 passing yards for the second time this season.

Maye was in the conversation for the Heisman last year until the Tar Heels faded away at the tail end of the season. This year, Maye will be keen to keep UNC on track for an ACC Championship and a place in the College Football Playoffs.

His odds to win the Heisman Trophy shortened from 40/1 at the end of Week 5 to 16/1 at the end of Week 6.

Caleb Williams (QB, USC)

  • Week 6 Stats: vs. Arizona W43-41 3OT: 14/29, 219 yds TD, 41 rushing yds, 3 TDs
  • Heisman Odds: +250

Caleb Williams’ odds of winning the Heisman Trophy moved from +150 to +250 despite another stellar performance against Arizona. USC fell behind 17-0 early and Williams dragged them out of the hole with his arms and legs.

Despite putting up 43 points and accounting for four total touchdowns, the sportsbooks are not impressed. It could be that USC is seen as vulnerable, and what once was an individual award is now just an award to given to a player on one of the best teams in the country.

Whatever the reason, Williams is less likely to win his second successive this week than he was last week, but he still trails just Michael Penix in the betting.

Bo Nix (QB, Oregon) & (Michael Penix QB, Washington)

Both Nix and Penix were idle this week. Penix is currently the favorite for the Heisman and Nix the third favorite.

The two quarterbacks likely took the bye week to prepare for a monumental clash next week where they will face off against one another.

It will likely capture the attention of the college football watching nation, and the winning QB could become a big favorite to lift the trophy. It is a massive week for both, and next week could decide their individual fate as well as that of their respective teams.

2023 Heisman Trophy Winner Odds

*Odds are correct at time of publication but are subject to change. More players are available at BetOnline.

