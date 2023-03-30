The nation’s best prospects will converge on the city of Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft, and one quarterback who will be looking to hear his name called will be Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Thanks to an impressive 2022 season, Hooker could be taken in the first round. Which team will take a chance on Hooker? Find out Hooker’s 2023 NFL Draft odds below.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is back in Knoxville and throwing the football before Vols Pro Day. Remarkable to see after ACL surgery in November. ⁦@rockytopinsider⁩ pic.twitter.com/GbjbtqyPkg — Ric Butler (@Ric_Butler) March 30, 2023

Hendon Hooker Led Tennessee To Its Best Season Since 2001

Hooker and the Tennessee Volunteers had a magical 2022 season, winning 11 games, their most since 2001.

After starting 5-0, Tennessee put its stamp on the college football season by knocking off No. 3 Alabama 52-49. Hooker was spectacular, throwing for 385 yards and five touchdowns. Two wins later, the 7-0 Volunteers were ranked No. 1 for the first time in the College Football Playoff era.

Hooker’s season ended when the quarterback suffered a torn ACL in a 63-38 loss to South Carolina on November 19.

In 11 games, Hooker threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions with a 69.6 completion percentage. Hooker won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and earned First-Team All-SEC for his 2022 season.

Hooker is projected to go at some point in the first round but could slip to the second because of his knee injury and age (25). However, ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum has the Seattle Seahawks taking Hooker with the No. 5 pick of the first round.

Hendon Hooker NFL Draft 2023 Odds

Which team will select Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft?

BetOnline lists the Minnesota Vikings (+800) as the favorite to select Hooker. Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback for the Vikings, but the Vikings chose not to extend him this past offseason despite reports that Cousins would sign. Minnesota could be looking for their quarterback of the future, and Hooker could fill that void. The Vikings hold picks No. 23 and No. 87.

The Detroit Lions (+900) are in a similar situation to the Vikings. They have a veteran starting quarterback in Jared Goff on a team-friendly deal. However, Goff will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. If the Lions don’t extend Goff, Detriot could take Hooker this year and sit for two seasons before taking over as the starter.

The Seattle Seahawks (+1000), Indianapolis Colts (+1000), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1200) round out the top five for Hooker’s potential team.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.

Which Team Will Draft Hendon Hooker? Odds Play Minnesota Vikings +800 Detroit Lions +900 Seattle Seahawks +1000 Indianapolis Colts +1000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200 Las Vegas Raiders +1400 Tennessee Titans +1400 Dallas Cowboys +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Los Angeles Rams +1600 New York Giants +1600 Green Bay Packers +1800 Washington Commanders +1800 Denver Broncos +1800 Miami Dolphins +2000 New York Jets +2000 Atlanta Falcons +2000 Carolina Panthers +2000 Houston Texans +2000 Chicago Bears +2000 Arizona Cardinals +2500 Buffalo Bills +2500 New England Patriots +2500 New Orleans Saints +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +3300 Cincinnati Bengals +3300 Los Angeles Chargers +3300 Pittsburgh Steelers +3300 Kansas City Chiefs +4000 Cleveland Browns +4000 San Francisco 49ers +4000 Philadelphia Eagles +4000

