Hendon Hooker NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Vikings, Lions Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws the ball.

The nation’s best prospects will converge on the city of Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft, and one quarterback who will be looking to hear his name called will be Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Thanks to an impressive 2022 season, Hooker could be taken in the first round. Which team will take a chance on Hooker? Find out Hooker’s 2023 NFL Draft odds below.

Hendon Hooker Led Tennessee To Its Best Season Since 2001

Hooker and the Tennessee Volunteers had a magical 2022 season, winning 11 games, their most since 2001.

After starting 5-0, Tennessee put its stamp on the college football season by knocking off No. 3 Alabama 52-49. Hooker was spectacular, throwing for 385 yards and five touchdowns. Two wins later, the 7-0 Volunteers were ranked No. 1 for the first time in the College Football Playoff era.

Hooker’s season ended when the quarterback suffered a torn ACL in a 63-38 loss to South Carolina on November 19.

In 11 games, Hooker threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions with a 69.6 completion percentage. Hooker won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and earned First-Team All-SEC for his 2022 season.

Hooker is projected to go at some point in the first round but could slip to the second because of his knee injury and age (25). However, ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum has the Seattle Seahawks taking Hooker with the No. 5 pick of the first round.

Hendon Hooker NFL Draft 2023 Odds

Which team will select Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft?

BetOnline lists the Minnesota Vikings (+800) as the favorite to select Hooker. Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback for the Vikings, but the Vikings chose not to extend him this past offseason despite reports that Cousins would sign. Minnesota could be looking for their quarterback of the future, and Hooker could fill that void. The Vikings hold picks No. 23 and No. 87.

The Detroit Lions (+900) are in a similar situation to the Vikings. They have a veteran starting quarterback in Jared Goff on a team-friendly deal. However, Goff will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. If the Lions don’t extend Goff, Detriot could take Hooker this year and sit for two seasons before taking over as the starter.

The Seattle Seahawks (+1000), Indianapolis Colts (+1000), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1200) round out the top five for Hooker’s potential team.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.

Which Team Will Draft Hendon Hooker?
 Odds Play
Minnesota Vikings +800 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +900 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks +1000 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts +1000 BetOnline logo
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +1400 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +1400 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +1400 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +1600 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Rams +1600 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +1600 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +1800 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +1800 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +1800 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins  +2000 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +2000 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +2000 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +2000 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +2000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bears +2000 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +2500 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +2500 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +2500 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +2500 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars  +3300 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +3300 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers +3300 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +3300 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +4000 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +4000 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +4000 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +4000 BetOnline logo

 

