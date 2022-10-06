The former two-weight UFC champion, as well as Olympic Gold Medallist, Henry Cejudo, has given his prediction ahead a potential super-fight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones. ‘Triple C’ lifts the lid on the feud between jones and Adesanya, which seems to be brewing nicely.

Adesanya of course defends his UFC Middleweight Title next month, with ‘Bones’ supposedly making his heavyweight debut before the end of the year. Jones is arguably the best mixed martial artists ever, so who knows, a fight with the ‘Last Stylebender’ could come to fruition in the not so distant future.

Henry Cejudo Predicts ‘Jones Would Kill Him’

Despite not having a fight in the UFC since February 2020, Jon Jones is still widely regarded as one of the best MMA fighters ever. Jones defended his UFC Light-Heavyweight Title against Dominick Reyes last time out, before vacating the belt and stepping up to heavyweight, having beaten every contender at 205-pounds.

Since his move up to heavyweight, ‘Bones’ hasn’t actually fought yet. He is eyeing a super-fight with UFC Heavyweight Champion, Francis Ngannou, in a huge money match-up. Rumours have been circulating again that Jones is ready to make his heavyweight debut before the end of the year, with December being touted for his return to the octagon.

Over the past year or two, Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have had a few Twitter spats, throwing insults at each other continuously. Occasionally the pair have directly exchanged barbs, which usually resulted in one telling the other that they could beat them in a fight.

Like I said, it’s like arguing with a child. The fun part is going to be when we argue in person. There will be no memes as I factually just pick him apart. I’m crushing this man https://t.co/TpdAGnEbID — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

Since you’re studying me all night see if you can find a photo of me like this pic.twitter.com/FVmnbWQOza — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 6, 2020

One person who fully believes a potential fight between Adesanya and Jones is heavily one sided in favor of the former LHW champ is Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ has done some training with ‘Bones’ in recent months, since Jones was kicked out of his his long-term gym by former coach, Mike Winkeljohn.

In a live Q&A, the former flyweight and bantamweight UFC Champion insists that it would be a complete mismatch if Jones and Adesanya were to ever face-off in the octagon.

“Jones would kill Israel. If you were to let Jones, like, literally kill him, Jones would kill him. That’s how much he doesn’t like him.”

Cejudo says he also isn’t a big fan of ‘Izzy’ now, after the Nigerian/New Zealander mentioned Jones’ mother in a tweet, who is no longer with us.

“The reason why I kind of started not becoming a fan of Israel is just because of the simple fact that he talked about his [Jon Jones’] mom who is deceased. For me that was like a dealbreaker.”

Whether a fight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones will ever happen remains to be seen. However, for Henry Cejudo, there is no doubt who would walk away victorious of the pair ever faced inside the UFC octagon.