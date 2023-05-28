UFC News and Rumors

Henry Cejudo Offers to Fight Sean O'Malley for Interim Bantamweight Title if Aljamain Sterling is Injured

Garrett Kerman
Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has offered to fight Sean O’Malley for the interim bantamweight title if Aljamain Sterling is unable to compete at UFC 292.

Henry Cejudo looking to make the most of his opportunity

Cejudo, who retired from MMA in 2020, and made a comeback at UFC 288 to lose via split decision to Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title made the offer on Twitter on Tuesday. He said that he is willing to fight O’Malley on short notice and that he is confident that he will win.

“If Sterling is out, I’ll fight O’Malley for the interim title,” Cejudo tweeted. “I’m ready to go, let’s make it happen.”

Sean O’Malley is willing to fight anyone for the bantamweight title

O’Malley responded to Cejudo’s offer by saying that he is “down” to fight. He said that he is not afraid of Cejudo and that he is confident that he will beat him. “I’m down,” O’Malley tweeted. “I’m not afraid of Cejudo, I’m confident I’ll beat him.”

Cejudo is a two-division UFC champion in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. He won the title in 2019 by defeating Marlon Moraes and defended it once against Dominick Cruz and then Cejudo subsequently retired from the sport.

O’Malley is a rising star in the UFC bantamweight division. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the division. O’Malley has won 16 of his 18 professional fights, including 10 by knockout.

If Sterling is unable to compete at UFC 292, it would be a huge opportunity for Cejudo and O’Malley. The fight would be for the interim bantamweight title and would be a major step towards a title shot for the winner.

It looks as if Aljamain Sterling is on track to fighting at UFC 292 but anything can happen between now and then especially considering Sterling just competed a few weeks ago.

 

