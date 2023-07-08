Henry Cejudo Targets Merab Dvalishvili for his Path to the UFC Bantamweight Title

Henry Cejudo, the former two-division UFC champion, has set his sights on Merab Dvalishvili as his best option to get back to the UFC bantamweight title. Cejudo voluntarily renounced the title three years ago, but he has been vocal about his desire to reclaim it. In a recent interview, he explained why Dvalishvili would be the perfect opponent for him.

Henry Cejudo’s Options

Cejudo has laid out several options for his return to the UFC, including a fight against flyweight champion Brandon Moreno or a trilogy fight against former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw if he were to unretire. However, he seems to focus most on Dvalishvili, currently ranked #1 in the bantamweight division.

Why Merab Dvalishvili?

Henry Cejudo knows that fighting and beating Merab Dvalishvili would be the quickest path to another title shot, no matter who is the champion at that point. Also, Cejudo believes that it would be an easy fight with him knowing that Dvalishvili’s greatest strength is his as well plus he has the upper hand in the striking. Whether it would be an easy fight for Cejudo remains to be seen but it certainly will garner a ton of attention from the fight fans if the UFC can make this happen once both fighters heal up from injuries.

Henry Cejudo’s Legacy

Cejudo is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, having won titles in both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. He retired from the sport in 2020, but has since come back to lose a close split decision to the current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. He was then set to square off against another top competitor in the bantamweight division, Marlon Vera, but he injured his shoulder and had to pull out of the fight. It remains to be seen what is next for Cejudo once he is healthy but as it looks his sole focus is on Merab Dvalishvili. If he is able to defeat Dvalishvili, get another title, and reclaim the bantamweight title, it would cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

Henry Cejudo’s desire to reclaim the UFC bantamweight title has been well-documented, and he has now set his sights on Merab Dvalishvili as his best option to get there. While he has laid out several options for his return to the UFC, he seems to be most focused on Dvalishvili, who is currently ranked #1 in the division. If he is able to defeat Dvalishvili and reclaim the title, it would be a fitting end to one of the greatest careers in UFC history.