Hero World Challenge 2023 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The 2023 PGA Tour comes to an end with the Hero World Challenge, which will begin on Thursday, November 30. Find the 2023 Hero World Challenge odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The golf season is officially over but some of the world’s best players are gearing up to compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge this weekend. The field is highlighted by 15-time major champion, Tiger Woods, who will look to make his return after withdrawing at the Masters due to injury.

While Woods looks to find his game, the best golf betting sites have priced Viktor Hovland as the favorite to win at +400 odds. The top five contenders round out with Scottie Scheffler (+500), Collin Morikawa (+750), Max Homa (+800) and Justin Thomas (+1500).

Meanwhile, Woods comes in as one of the biggest longshots at +6000. However, that hasn’t stopped the public from backing him. In fact, Woods happens to have the highest ticket percentage heading into the tournament.

The Hero World Challenge 2023 Odds

The Hero World Challenge will conclude the 2023 season, as 20 of the world’s best golfers will be heading to Albany Golf Course for 72 holes this weekend.

The field is highlighted by tons of talent, including Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and more. The event is even more special as Tiger Woods will look to make his return to the Tour after receiving ankle surgery in April.

Hovland is the outright betting favorite as he looks to win his third consecutive Hero World Challenge. The best online sportsbooks have priced him at +400 odds. Closely behind him, Scottie Scheffler sits with +500 odds.

The top five round out with Collin Morikawa at +750, Max Homa at +800, and Justin Thomas at +1500.

Check out the complete Hero World Challenge Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Hero World Challenge Odds Viktor Hovland +400 Scottie Scheffler +500 Collin Morikawa +750 Max Homa +800 Justin Thomas +1500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 Cameron Young +1800 Tony Finau +2000 Wyndham Clark +2000 Jordan Spieth +2200 Rickie Fowler +2200 Sam Burns +2200 Keegan Bradley +2800 Brian Harman +3300 Justin Rose +3300 Sepp Straka +3300 Will Zalatoris +3300 Jason Day +4000 Tiger Woods +6000 Lucas Glover +2200

The Hero World Challenge 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

Viktor Hovland (+400)

Tiger Woods Top 5 Finish (+450)

Fade Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland (+400)

Viktor Hovland is on the cusp of making history as he tries to complete his three-peat at the Hero World Challenge.

At the end of the season, he was absolutely on fire, winning two of the three FedEx Cup Playoff events, including the Tour Championship. While he hasn’t competed in any PGA Tour events since Hovland was an integral part of Team Europe’s Ryder Cup win.

He’s arguably the hottest player on the Tour and has the best track record at the Albany course. Look for Hovland to pick up where he left off and take him to successfully pull off his three-peat.

Tiger Woods Top 5 Finish (+450)

He’s finally back! Tiger Woods is prepared to make his debut since undergoing ankle surgery in April.

While fans can’t expect much from the 15-time World Champion, he has won the tournament a total of five times. However, he’s never won at the Albany golf course. In fact, Woods hasn’t won the event since 2011. However, it’ll be a good test for Woods to measure his game against some of the world’s elite golfers.

At this point, you can never count out Tiger, especially when his back is against the wall. With the PNC Championship right around the corner, look for Woods to be in solid form this weekend.

Fade Collin Morikawa

Despite being one of the top favorites in the field, Collin Morikawa has been dealing with ongoing back injuries throughout the season.

Morikawa had an impressive win at the Zozo Championship in October but it’ll be his first time playing competitively since then. He withdrew from the Netflix Cup earlier this month due to back spasms.

The 26-year-old may be a favorite but he’s never finished better at T-5 at the Hero World Challenge. There are many reasons for bettors to fade the two-time major champion.