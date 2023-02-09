Super Bowl LVII is nearly upon us, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. This year’s big game is sure to be an intense showdown, but also attracting a lot of attention are the Super Bowl commercials, specifically the High Stakes Beer Ad – a battle between Coors Light and Miller Lite.

Miller Lite vs. Coors Light – An Off-Field Super Bowl Showdown

BetOnline is offering a huge selection of prop bets for this year’s Super Bowl commercials, including the highly anticipated High Stakes Beer Ad, which will pit Coors Light against Miller Lite. The ad is sure to be one of the most popular on Super Bowl Sunday, and BetOnline is giving fans the chance to get in on the action.

Which of the brands will get mentioned first is a good starting point for this massive showdown! If you think it will be Miller Lite, then that can be backed at odds of -140. Coors Light is the outsider of the two at +100.

Which Beer Will Be Mentioned First?

Odds Sportsbook Miller Lite -140 Coors Light +100

What will the bartender be wearing in the ad? Fans can place bets on whether they’ll be wearing a football jersey (+150), suspenders (+200), leather jacket (+275), or tuxedo t-shirt (+300). With so many options, it’s anyone’s guess as to which outfit the bartender will be sporting.

What Will the Bartender Be Wearing?

Odds Sportsbook Football Jersey +150 Suspenders +200 Leather Jacket +275 Tuxedo T-Shirt

+300

In the High Stakes Beer Ad, fans will also have the chance to bet on which object will shatter first: a Coors Light neon sign (+150), a Miller Lite bottle (+200), a fancy watch (+250), or a stained glass window (+325). The stakes are high and the tension is palpable, making this ad one of the most exciting of the night.

Which Object Will Shatter First?

Odds Sportsbook Coors Light Neon Sign +150 Miller Lite Bottle +200 A Fancy Watch +250 Stained Glass Window +325

Bet on a Checkered Floor or Dancing Animals

What type of floor will the bar have is another prop that is available with BetOnline. Fans can bet on whether it will be a wooden floor (+125), shag carpet (+150), or checkered floor (+175). The choice of floor will set the stage for the epic showdown between Coors Light and Miller Lite.

What Type of Floor Will the High Stakes Beer Ad Bar Have?

Odds Sportsbook Wooden Floor +125 Shag Carpet +150 Checkered Floor +175

Fans can also place bets on what will be shown in the High Stakes Beer Ad. Will there be mega explosions (+175), high-octane martial arts (+200), dancing animals (+225), or celebrity cameos (+300)?

What Will be Shown in High Stakes Beer Ad?

Odds Sportsbook Mega Explosions +175 High-Octane Martial Arts +200 Dancing Animals +225 Celebrity Cameos

+300

Endless Selection of Super Bowl Ad Props

These are just a selection of the endless prop bets available on the High Stakes Beer Ad. BetOnline are also offering props on other Super Bowl commercials. If M&Ms, Dodge RAM, Tesla, Twitter or Pepsi Zero Sugar commercials are more your thing, then BetOnline still has you covered.

Super Bowl Sunday is about more than the game for some fans. The Super Bowl commercials can be just as exciting, and with endless props and specials available, we can now skip the rush for the restroom during ad breaks.