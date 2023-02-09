NFL News and Rumors

High Stakes Beer Ad: Super Bowl Commercial Prop Specials at BetOnline

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
high stakes beer ad

Super Bowl LVII is nearly upon us, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. This year’s big game is sure to be an intense showdown, but also attracting a lot of attention are the Super Bowl commercials, specifically the High Stakes Beer Ad – a battle between Coors Light and Miller Lite.

Miller Lite vs. Coors Light – An Off-Field Super Bowl Showdown

BetOnline is offering a huge selection of prop bets for this year’s Super Bowl commercials, including the highly anticipated High Stakes Beer Ad, which will pit Coors Light against Miller Lite. The ad is sure to be one of the most popular on Super Bowl Sunday, and BetOnline is giving fans the chance to get in on the action.

Which of the brands will get mentioned first is a good starting point for this massive showdown! If you think it will be Miller Lite, then that can be backed at odds of -140. Coors Light is the outsider of the two at +100.

Which Beer Will Be Mentioned First?
 Odds Sportsbook
Miller Lite -140 betonline ag
Coors Light +100 betonline ag

 

What will the bartender be wearing in the ad? Fans can place bets on whether they’ll be wearing a football jersey (+150), suspenders (+200), leather jacket (+275), or tuxedo t-shirt (+300). With so many options, it’s anyone’s guess as to which outfit the bartender will be sporting.

What Will the Bartender Be Wearing?
 Odds Sportsbook
Football Jersey +150 betonline ag
Suspenders +200 betonline ag
Leather Jacket +275 betonline ag
Tuxedo T-Shirt
 +300 betonline ag

 

In the High Stakes Beer Ad, fans will also have the chance to bet on which object will shatter first: a Coors Light neon sign (+150), a Miller Lite bottle (+200), a fancy watch (+250), or a stained glass window (+325). The stakes are high and the tension is palpable, making this ad one of the most exciting of the night.

Which Object Will Shatter First?
 Odds Sportsbook
Coors Light Neon Sign +150 betonline ag
Miller Lite Bottle +200 betonline ag
A Fancy Watch +250 betonline ag
Stained Glass Window +325 betonline ag

Bet on a Checkered Floor or Dancing Animals

What type of floor will the bar have is another prop that is available with BetOnline. Fans can bet on whether it will be a wooden floor (+125), shag carpet (+150), or checkered floor (+175). The choice of floor will set the stage for the epic showdown between Coors Light and Miller Lite.

What Type of Floor Will the High Stakes Beer Ad Bar Have?
 Odds Sportsbook
Wooden Floor +125 betonline ag
Shag Carpet +150 betonline ag
Checkered Floor +175 betonline ag

 

Fans can also place bets on what will be shown in the High Stakes Beer Ad. Will there be mega explosions (+175), high-octane martial arts (+200), dancing animals (+225), or celebrity cameos (+300)?

What Will be Shown in High Stakes Beer Ad?
 Odds Sportsbook
Mega Explosions +175 betonline ag
High-Octane Martial Arts +200 betonline ag
Dancing Animals +225 betonline ag
Celebrity Cameos
 +300 betonline ag

Endless Selection of Super Bowl Ad Props

These are just a selection of the endless prop bets available on the High Stakes Beer Ad. BetOnline are also offering props on other Super Bowl commercials. If M&Ms, Dodge RAM, Tesla, Twitter or Pepsi Zero Sugar commercials are more your thing, then BetOnline still has you covered.

Super Bowl Sunday is about more than the game for some fans. The Super Bowl commercials can be just as exciting, and with endless props and specials available, we can now skip the rush for the restroom during ad breaks.

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
