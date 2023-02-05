High Winds Suspend Play At Pebble Beach Pro-AM

Unfortunately, high winds caused an unexpected interruption in the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday. The tournament has been postponed but will resume Sunday morning with the third round, followed by the final round in the afternoon. Despite the setback, tournament organizers remain determined to see the event through to completion, with all 72 holes expected to be played by Monday.

The amateur champion of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am was poised to be crowned on Saturday, but the high winds disrupted those plans. However, the amateur competitors will get another shot to finish their third and final round Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the top 65 PGA Tour professionals and ties will now get to showcase their skills in the final round, as opposed to the previously expected top 60 and ties.

The tournament is held on three stunning courses – Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club – but the grand finale will take place exclusively on the world-renowned Pebble Beach course.

A Packed Leaderboard

Peter Malnati braved the harsh wind conditions and put up a remarkable performance at Pebble Beach on Saturday. He shot a stunning 6-under par through just 12 holes, putting him at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 12 under. Despite winds reaching up to a staggering 32 mph, Peter maintained his focus and delivered a truly remarkable display of skill and determination.

“I got to play eight holes before the weather got bad, so that was nice,” Malnati said. “Pebble’s hard if you’re out of position, but it’s gettable if you’re playing well. I’ve been playing pretty well this week, which is nice.”

The leaderboard is packed at Pebble Beach, with Joseph Bramlett and Keith Mitchell tied for second place at 10 under. Playing at Pebble Beach, Joseph was 2 under through 13 holes, while Keith was 2 under through 10 holes on the same course. The two players were neck and neck, creating an electrifying atmosphere and setting the stage for an unforgettable finish.

The race for the top spot was heating up, with Hank Lebioda and Kurt Kitayama tied for fourth place at 9 under. Both were taking on Spyglass Hill, with Hank 1 under through 11 holes and Kurt even par through 9 holes.

The Unfortunate Weather May Be here To Stay

The CBS broadcast reported that play was temporarily stopped at Monterey Peninsula Country Club due to balls not staying in place on the ninth green. The green was being watered by hand when the play was called.

Unfortunately, the forecast for Sunday includes more rain and high winds, which may impact the tournament’s progression. Despite these challenges, tournament organizers are determined to see the event conclude, with all 72 holes expected to be played by Monday. Get ready for an exciting and weather-challenged finish at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am!