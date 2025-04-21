Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens has signed a new contract to become one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL. View the full list below.

Cam Jurgens Signs Contract Extension With Eagles

Gettin' Jurgy With It 🕺 We’ve agreed to terms with Cam Jurgens on a four-year contract extension through 2029.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fPDQua7WTT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 21, 2025

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jurgens and the Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension. It’s a four-year deal worth $68 million.

Jurgens is now signed with the Eagles through the 2029 season.

The Eagles selected Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Picked to be Jason Kelce’s successor, Jurgens eventually started at guard in 2023.

After Kelce’s retirement following the 2023 season, Jurgens became the full-time center in 2024.

Jurgens and the Eagles offensive line paved the way for Saquon Barkley’s 2,000-yard rushing season.

Jurgens, 25, did not start in the NFC Championship Game due to a back injury. However, Jurgens played the entire second half after Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury.

Jurgens started in Super Bowl LIX, a game the Eagles dominated against and defeated the Chiefs 40-22.

Jurgens was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2024.

Pro-Bowl center Cam Jurgens and the Eagles reached agreement today on a four-year, $68 million extension that includes $39.4 million guaranteed that contractually ties him to Philadelphia through the 2029 season, per the team and his agent Ryan Tollner at @excelfootball. pic.twitter.com/IBS1CFX4HY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2025

Top 10 Highest-Paid Quarterbacks

Player Team Average Per Year Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs $18 million Cam Jurgens Philadelphia Eagles $17 million Drew Dalman Chicago Bears $14 million Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions $13.5 million Lloyd Cushenberry Tennessee Titans $12.5 million Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints $12 million Tyler Biadasz Washington Commanders $10 million Ryan Kelly Minnesota Vikings $9 million Aaron Brewer Miami Dolphins $7 million Robert Hainsey Jacksonville Jaguars $7 million

Numbers via overthecap.com.

Jurgens’ new deal has him earning $17 million annually, the second-highest number among centers.

Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey is the highest-paid NFL center at $18 million.

Chicago’s Drew Dalman ($14 million), Detroit’s Frank Ragnow ($13.5 million), and Tennessee’s Lloyd Cushenberry ($12.5 million).