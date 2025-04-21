NFL News and Rumors

Highest-Paid NFL Centers: Eagles’ Cam Jurgens Enters Top Five With New Contract

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens stands up.

Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens has signed a new contract to become one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL. View the full list below.

Cam Jurgens Signs Contract Extension With Eagles

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jurgens and the Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension. It’s a four-year deal worth $68 million.

Jurgens is now signed with the Eagles through the 2029 season.

The Eagles selected Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Picked to be Jason Kelce’s successor, Jurgens eventually started at guard in 2023.

After Kelce’s retirement following the 2023 season, Jurgens became the full-time center in 2024.

Jurgens and the Eagles offensive line paved the way for Saquon Barkley’s 2,000-yard rushing season.

Jurgens, 25, did not start in the NFC Championship Game due to a back injury. However, Jurgens played the entire second half after Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury.

Jurgens started in Super Bowl LIX, a game the Eagles dominated against and defeated the Chiefs 40-22.

Jurgens was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2024.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Quarterbacks

Player Team Average Per Year
Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs $18 million
Cam Jurgens Philadelphia Eagles $17 million
Drew Dalman Chicago Bears $14 million
Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions $13.5 million
Lloyd Cushenberry Tennessee Titans $12.5 million
Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints $12 million
Tyler Biadasz Washington Commanders $10 million
Ryan Kelly Minnesota Vikings $9 million
Aaron Brewer Miami Dolphins $7 million
Robert Hainsey Jacksonville Jaguars $7 million

Numbers via overthecap.com.

Jurgens’ new deal has him earning $17 million annually, the second-highest number among centers.

Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey is the highest-paid NFL center at $18 million.

Chicago’s Drew Dalman ($14 million), Detroit’s Frank Ragnow ($13.5 million), and Tennessee’s Lloyd Cushenberry ($12.5 million).

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
