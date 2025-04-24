NFL News and Rumors

Highest-Paid NFL Safeties: Lions’ Kerby Joseph Takes The Top Spot

Dan Girolamo
Kerby Joseph puts his hands up and celebrates.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has signed a record-breaking contract to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL. View the contract details below.

Kirby Joseph Signs Record-Breaking Contract

After an All-Pro season, the Lions are rewarding Joseph with a lucrative contract extension.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Joseph and the Lions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $86 million.

At $21.5 million per year, Joseph becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Joseph is entering his fourth year in the NFL, all with the Lions, who drafted him in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Joseph is known for being a ball hawk, leading the NFL in interceptions last season with nine. The 24-year-old also recorded 83 tackles, the third most on the Lions.

Highest-Paid NFL Safeties In 2025

Player Team Annual Salary
Kerby Joseph DET $21.5 million
Antoine Winfield Jr. TB $21.025 million
Derwin James LAC $19 million
Minkah Fitzpatrick PIT $18.247 million
Budda Baker ARI $18 million
Trevon Moehrig CAR $17 million
Xavier McKinney GB $16.750 million
Jessie Bates III ATL $16.005 million
Jevon Holland NYG $15.1 million
Cam Bynum IND $15 million

Via Overthecap.com

Joseph is now the highest-paid NFL safety, passing Tampa’s Antoine Winfield Jr., who earned $21.025 million annually.

Rounding out the top five are Los Angeles’ Derwin James ($19 million), Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick ($18.247 million), and Arizona’s Budda Baker ($18 million).

Joseph’s running mate, safety Brian Branch, could be in line for a huge payday next season if he continues to improve.

Lions NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
