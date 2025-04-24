Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has signed a record-breaking contract to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL. View the contract details below.

Kirby Joseph Signs Record-Breaking Contract

The #Lions and All-Pro S Kerby Joseph reached agreement on a massive new extension to make him the highest paid safety in NFL history, sources say. He gets a 4-year, $86M deal — $21.5M per year — in contract done by @AgentLouisBing. A big-time star in Detroit cashes in. pic.twitter.com/NWu9nmKolm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2025

After an All-Pro season, the Lions are rewarding Joseph with a lucrative contract extension.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Joseph and the Lions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $86 million.

At $21.5 million per year, Joseph becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Joseph is entering his fourth year in the NFL, all with the Lions, who drafted him in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Joseph is known for being a ball hawk, leading the NFL in interceptions last season with nine. The 24-year-old also recorded 83 tackles, the third most on the Lions.

Highest-Paid NFL Safeties In 2025

Player Team Annual Salary Kerby Joseph DET $21.5 million Antoine Winfield Jr. TB $21.025 million Derwin James LAC $19 million Minkah Fitzpatrick PIT $18.247 million Budda Baker ARI $18 million Trevon Moehrig CAR $17 million Xavier McKinney GB $16.750 million Jessie Bates III ATL $16.005 million Jevon Holland NYG $15.1 million Cam Bynum IND $15 million

Via Overthecap.com

Joseph is now the highest-paid NFL safety, passing Tampa’s Antoine Winfield Jr., who earned $21.025 million annually.

Rounding out the top five are Los Angeles’ Derwin James ($19 million), Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick ($18.247 million), and Arizona’s Budda Baker ($18 million).

Joseph’s running mate, safety Brian Branch, could be in line for a huge payday next season if he continues to improve.